As Kodiak residents know, the start of summer signals a new rhythm of life for the island population. Salmon are running. Fishing vessels are on the water. And USCG Base Kodiak starts its peak season for search and rescues.
In the last 10 days alone, forward-deployed aircrews from Base Kodiak did two of their most common rescues, a medical evacuation from F/V Golden Alaska near Cold Bay and the evacuation of an injured fisherman from F/V Silver Storm near Esther Island.
During the Coast Guard’s last fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, the Coast Guard region that includes Kodiak participated in 553 search and rescues, saved 253 lives and assisted another 778 people. Kodiak Air Station was responsible for 164 of those rescues.
Those numbers are fairly typical for Alaska, according to information supplied via email from Paul Webb, the search and rescue specialist at the 17th Coast Guard District in Juneau, which includes Kodiak.
Because the Coast Guard wants to help anyone in distress on Alaska waters, it tends to respond to a lot of false alerts, according to Webb. Of the 500 to 600 rescues it leads or takes part in every year, the two most common problems are disabled vessels and medical evacuations.
On the Golden Alaska, for instance, Coast Guard members in an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter safely transported a 57-year-old male from the Cold Bay area to Anchorage, where EMS personnel could help the patient receive the care he needed, according to a Coast Guard statement.
The Esther Island evacuation involved an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew that safely hoisted and transported an injured fisherman to Anchorage for further care. In this case, the Coast Guard initially received a relay message from the crew aboard F/V Nordic Lady, which told them about the 60-year-old injured man aboard the Silver Storm, according to a statement from the Coast Guard.
The Kodiak Air Station is home to six of the larger Jayhawk helicopters and four of the smaller Dolphin helicopters, as well as five C-130J Super Hercules military transport aircraft, according to Webb.
The Coast Guard maintains two air stations in Alaska, including Kodiak, and three small-boat stations. Combined, these five units are required to maintain a 24/7 search-and-rescue response. In addition, Coast Guard Cutters on patrol are also required to be in constant search-and-rescue readiness mode.
While summer is the busiest time of year for all Coast Guard facilities, regardless of location, rescues in Alaska can remain at what Webb called a “high tempo” during the fall and winter due to responses related to fisheries, hunting and medical needs.
Communication upgrades and the use of social media have helped the Coast Guard be more efficient and effective in its search-and-rescue efforts during the last several years, Webb said, but some things remain beyond the Coast Guard’s control.
Topping that list is inclement weather and Alaska’s vast expanse.
And, while the Coast Guard has a heavy presence on Kodiak and is critical to search-and-rescue missions, the U.S. Air Force, Alaska Air National Guard, Army Guard, Alaska State Troopers, National Park Service and the North Slope Borough all play key roles in helping keep Alaskans safe, Webb said. The Coast Guard also benefits from volunteer help from the Civil Air Patrol and tribal organizations, among others.
