Creating a mural takes time and dedication. Creating one without the use of your hands takes a lot of heart. Just ask local artist Hanna Agasuuq Sholl.
After agreeing to make several murals in Kodiak, Sholl lost the ability to use her hands in April for reasons that neither she nor her doctors understand. For months, she had trouble using any ligament in her body and was confined to working on her couch.
Sholl’s passion to share Alutiiq culture has helped her persist through many challenges over the years, including the loss of her hands.
About a month after she lost the ability to paint, Sholl began looking into graphic design. She transitioned to “painting” on her computer and learned how to use materials to create murals that would look painted. Within months, she created two of them: one in the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center cafeteria that was installed in August, and another in the Kodiak Island Housing Authority’s Woodside Family Manor that she put up in late October.
Sholl has more projects on the way, including a mural that will be on the playground of Kodiak Island Borough School District’s Central Preschool, according to Danae McKinney, the federal programs secretary for the KIBSD.
In her own words, Sholl’s murals “normalize Alutiiq.” They incorporate images specific to the Alutiiq culture, as well as ones that represent experiences shared by all the people on Kodiak, in order to create a work of art that represents and enhances a community.
This means different things for different locations. The mural she created for Providence Kodiak’s cafeteria has images of bears and trees, which are quintessential parts of Kodiak culture while also standing as Alutiiq symbols. It’s colors are green, blue and white, which were chosen specifically to soothe people in the hospital. By contrast, the mural she is creating at the preschool will have bright colors that show off woodland creatures.
“The whole idea of this project isn’t for me to put my art in a place,” Sholl said. “It’s for me to collaborate with a place to create a culture that fits the place.”
Sholl views herself a culture bearer who shares Alutiiq culture with those around her. She was born in Kodiak, but spent most of her childhood in the Lower 48 where she felt out of place. After a major identity crisis, she returned to Kodiak and joined the Kodiak Alutiiq Dancers. The dancers she was with did more than just teach moves, they taught about the history and values of the Alutiiq people.
“What took place during that time was what changed everything,” Sholl said. “All of the sudden I was being introduced to all this culture. It snowballed into this amazing cultural journey. It’s what I had been missing my whole life.”
Sholl found her purpose in learning about her heritage and sharing it with others.
In 2020, she received a Luce Indigenous Knowledge Fellowship, which supports indigenous artists for two years while they pursue artistic and culturally significant projects. Through this fellowship, she created six murals, including the two that she printed for Providence and the housing authority.
On top of that, she used fellowship money to make kits for people to create their own art using traditional Alutiiq techniques. She has also taught at camps and developed classes for traditional Alutiiq dance and fish-skin tanning, among other things.
“Funding was able to pour into the cultural community and I am really, really grateful for that,” Sholl said. “One of the greatest parts (of the fellowship) is being able to say, ‘Yes,’ without having to worry about how it’s going to happen and the technical stuff that no one wants to talk about. It was a blessing.”
Even though her fellowship is almost over, Sholl is not done with her work. She hopes to install a seventh mural before the end of the year, but because of the weather that may not be possible, she said. On top of this, she wants to create four more murals “to make it an even 10.” However, if she has to wait until next year — after her fellowship is over — she will pay for parts of the projects out of pocket. She’d rather do it that way than charge people for her murals.
“Having a fellowship was really freeing and allowed me to do a lot for the community and not have to worry about finances, per se, because it was in the fellowship budget,” Sholl said. “But conversations that I’ve had to get these murals in these places are important and it’s taken an important time to work with these entities. Just because the funding stopped doesn’t mean that the mission stopped.”
