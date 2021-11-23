Local churches are coming together Wednesday night for a community Thanksgiving service hosted by Kodiak Bible Chapel, according to Senior Pastor Randy Cook.
The service starts at 7 p.m. and will include a gathering song by school teacher Bob Fish, a welcome from Cook, a call to Thanksgiving from Frontier Baptist Pastor Mark Overbeek, an opening prayer by Coast Guard Transportation Assistant Rony Harden and congregational singing.
The program also will include testimonies of Thanksgiving led by Oceans United Church Lead Pastor Shannon Panthin, a Thanksgiving prayer and community blessing by Pastor Pisa Faumui of Kodiak Christian Fellowship, an explanation of offering from Berean Baptist Pastor Matthew Altman and a message from Rev. David Baldukas of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Salvation Army Major Dave Davis will lead the closing prayer.
According to Cook, the community service also serves as a collection effort for local services.
“We will be taking up an offering for some of the organizations that help meet needs in our community,” Cook told KDM via email. “The offering will be split three ways between the Salvation Army, the Brother Francis Shelter, and the Kodiak Women’s Resource and Crisis Center.”
Cook said the attendees will be informed the donations “will be split between those three organizations and that if anyone would like to designate funds to a specific recipient and indicate so on their gift, we will allocate it accordingly.”
“Additionally, several pastors will be greeting folks from 6:45 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the main entryway so that people who are arriving will be warmly greeted by a team of our community’s spiritual leaders,” Cook said.
