Yukon TV, GCI’s new streaming service that became available about a year ago, is soon going to be the only option for Kodiak residents who want to continue to receive television programming from GCI.
“There has been a grace period for people to transition over from a typical TV cable box to an app,” said GCI spokesman Josh Edge. “It just hasn’t quite been mandatory yet.”
That’s scheduled to change in February, when all of Kodiak’s GCI residential TV customers will need to transfer to Yukon TV or find another cable provider, according to Edge. The transition to Yukon TV for Kodiak business customers is scheduled for January.
To help those who might be a little nervous about making the switch, Edge said GCI has a FAQ page and links to several how-to videos. (Links are available at the end of this story and as a hyperlink for the digital version of this story at kodiakdailymirror.com)
Edge said that converting from GCI cable to Yukon TV will require a bit of a learning curve for people who are not already familiar with using streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu.
But he tells the story of how his grandmother made the conversion as a way to put everything in perspective.
“About a year ago, when my grandma, who’s in her 70s, was told she needed to transition over to Yukon TV, I was able to go over to her house and show her how to access the streaming service,” Edge said. “It took a while — maybe two hours. But once she got that figured out and had a chance to practice it a couple of times she took to it really quickly.”
One of the bigger hurdles that folks have had to overcome, Edge said, is the difference in the remote. For those who are more comfortable with a traditional remote, GCI is offering something called EVO PRO that allows for that kind of experience.
The cost for Yukon TV starts at $14.99 a month for your basic package to a mid-tier package at $122.99 a month and the top-of-the-line package at $143 a month, according to Edge.
Yukon TV customers will have to use GCI internet to run the service.
The primary reason GCI, like a lot of other cable providers, is making this switch is because traditional cable TV takes about half of the company’s overall bandwidth. “By transitioning over to the app we’re able to free up the vast majority of our bandwidth,” Edge said.
Here are the GCI resources available to answer questions about Yukon TV or help with the transition:
Kodiak GCI store, 170 Von Scheele Way
GCI call center: 800.800.4800
