Legal settlements are being finalized by which Walmart agreed to pay the state of Alaska about $8.5 million, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries agreed to pay $8.2 million and Allergan agreed to pay $4.8 million for their part in the opioid crisis.
The Alaska Department of Law announced the new settlements, with more legal agreements under review, on Monday.
All told, about $101 million would go into Alaska’s opioid remediation fund if multiple agreements disclosed by the Department of Law on Monday hold. A critical mass of states would need to sign on for the settlements to be final.
Healthcare providers prescribed upwards of 300 million retail doses of prescription opioid painkillers, roughly 420 doses for every man, woman and child in the state, between 2010 and 2017, according to the Department of Law.
The number of prescriptions “should have put pharmacies and distributors on notice that there were too many opioids flooding the Alaska market, and the companies should have reported suspicious orders as required by law,” the Department of Law holds.
The tidal wave of opioids created “the worst man-made epidemic in modern medical history — an epidemic of addiction, overdose, and death,” according to the state.
Deputy Attorney General Cori Mills said in a statement that chain pharmacies had a duty to suspend the prescriptions, investigate and contact law enforcement.
“Instead, we believe our cases would show that they continued to sell and profit from the addictions of Alaskans,” he said. “We are glad to see some of these companies have stepped forward and have been willing to bring their cases to a close through settlement.”
The three settlements are in addition to $58.5 million in compensation that the state is collecting from Janssen/Johnson & Johnson and pharmaceutical distributors Amerisource Bergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson over the next 18 years.
Two more offers are pending from drug providers CVS ($10 million over 10 years) and Walgreens ($11 million over 15 years) if Alaska agrees to join those global settlements.
The Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation gathered public input and made recommendations for allocating the funds, including toward drug prevention.
“These new settlements will be added to the opioid abatement account to address prevention, treatment, harm reduction and recovery efforts across the state,” Department of Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg said in a statement.
In 2021, Alaska lost at least 253 people to overdose, with 196 of those deaths attributed to opioids.
The prescription opioid crisis has morphed into a synthetic opioid problem. Between May and September of this year, authorities seized approximately 2.5 million doses of the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl, according to a news release.
For more information or to seek support for a substance use disorder, visit opioids.alaska.gov or call 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
