One word describes how the Kodiak High School Shakesbears did in their regular season finale over the weekend at Service High School in Anchorage — domination.
The proof is in the numbers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One word describes how the Kodiak High School Shakesbears did in their regular season finale over the weekend at Service High School in Anchorage — domination.
The proof is in the numbers.
In a field of a dozen schools, Kodiak racked up six first-place finishes. Every member of the Shakesbears qualified for finals in at least one event, with 12 advancing in two or more events. Kodiak’s drama, debate and forensics squad sent more competitors to the final round than any other school, representing one-third of those finalists.
Kodiak — the reigning three-time state champion in drama — increased its lead over Homer for the state’s top-ranked team and also moved to No. 4 in the national regional rankings over several Western Washington schools.
“I can’t remember an Alaskan school ever ranking so high in the regional rankings. But this is definitely the highest rank Kodiak has achieved,” Kodiak coach Jared Griffin said. “It is a testament to how hard these kids work and believe in what they do and what they want to say, and frankly how much I believe in them, too.”
According to Griffin, the weekend’s highlight was the first-place sweeping of all the forensics events. Those honors went to Scout DeVries (original oratory and duo interpretation), Ronan Hinman (duo interpretation), Yuria Frost (humorous interpretation) and Kody Witherow (dramatic interpretation).
The Shakesbears swept duet acting, with Mary Grace Enriquez and Jennilyn Galleto taking first, Jillian Dorner and Frost grabbing second and Jayla Olson and Naomi Thomas placing third.
“It was very nerve-wracking, but in all the best ways,” Olson said.
The pantomime team took first, while the readers theater squad was sixth.
In solo acting, Witherow was second, Garrett Pittman was fourth and Tatiana Otto was fifth.
Back to forensics, Beth Miland was runner-up and Hinman took fourth in humorous interpretation. Enriquez and Thomas were third and fourth, respectively, in dramatic interpretation.
“I feel so empowered to do better at the next tournament,” Enriquez said. “I’m also relieved knowing that my team has my back.”
That next tournament is the state championships Feb. 24-26 at East Anchorage High School.
“I think we’re poised well to defend our state championship in drama and make a good run at recapturing our forensics title that we won in 2020,” Griffin said.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.