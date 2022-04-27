Despite rain and wind, volunteers with Kodiak KINDNESS removed 800 pounds of trash and close to 10 bags of recyclables from Kodiak beaches and bike trails on Saturday.
Thirty-four people —18 adults and 16 kids — donned their rain gear and joined in the cleanup. Kids crawled under bushes to pick up hard-to-reach trash, teenagers took magnets to the beach to gather three, 5-gallon buckets of rusty nails, and volunteers in a pickup truck hauled trash to the landfill.
Kodiak KINDNESS is a nonprofit dedicated to providing free infant feeding information to families on Kodiak Island. The organization is a grantee of Matson’s Caring for Alaska program, which provides grants to nonprofits that give back to their communities through cleanup, rehabilitation and infrastructure improvement projects.
“I’m really thankful for this program — for the opportunity to do it year after year and improve on it every year,” said Heather Preece, Kodiak KINDNESS’ volunteer executive director. “And hopefully it spills over so it’s not just a one-time-a-year thing but instills habits in people.”
Preece said her organization’s mission and that of the Caring for Alaska program go hand-in-hand.
“Kodiak KINDNESS provides infant feeding support. It’s all about raising the healthiest human possible. Any kind of whole-body health involves the environment,” said Preece.
According to Preece, the kids who participated in the cleanup event received support from the KINDNESS program when they were infants.
Last year, Kodiak KINDNESS used their Matson grant to purchase 12 baby scales. This year, they’re planning to buy replaceable parts for their new hospital-grade breast pumps.
