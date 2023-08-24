The city of Kodiak is launching a comprehensive plan for city owned and managed recreational facilities, with an emphasis on potential changes to the system’s centerpiece at Baranof Park.
The city’s Parks and Rec Advisory Board will play a key role in developing the new 20-year master plan for the city’s 24 owned or operated recreational facilities, according to Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke.
“This may include renovation and repairs, facility relocations and new facilities,” Bahnke said in an email to KDM. “The goal of a Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan is to ensure that opportunities for improvement result in the best facilities in the best locations for the majority of community users to access them conveniently.”
Baranof Park’s $5 million ice rink project has taken much of the city’s attention over the past year. The project, which is more than 60% complete, will be open for hockey this October. Interior finishing and installation of the rink’s indoor walking path floor will continue through next spring.
The city ruffled feathers earlier this year when workers removed the Lion Lee Franklin Memorial Playground to make way for rink construction without a lot of public notice.
The space where the park used to be is currently slated for sorely-needed parking spaces at the end of Chichenoff Street. Bahnke wrote that parking for the new rink facility is an immediate need.
“The lack of convenient parking at Baranof Park has been a long-standing issue, and with improvements at the ice rink and future new playground, parking is needed to serve this area of the larger Baranof Park recreational complex,” she said.
“The ice rink could also benefit from an active drop-off where drivers can unload a passenger close to the main entry and either drive off or park. Quantity of parking, provision for active drop-off, and separation of vehicle circulation types are the three main factors for consideration in addition to how space can be allocated to these needs,” Bahnke wrote.
The Kodiak City Council viewed preliminary drafts of potential Baranof Park changes, prepared by Anchorage-based consultants Corvus Design, at a work session Tuesday night.
There’s a play park draft proposal, slightly smaller than the one that was dismantled earlier, tucked between the new ice rink parking lot and the football stadium bleachers, away from Chichenoff Street traffic.
But Bahnke wrote that proposal is just a starting point, and that no decisions have been made about the location or scope of a play park to replace the Franklin Memorial.
“No final decisions have been made at Baranof Park relative to parking, playground, or moving components of the facility. The council together with the Advisory Board’s input will evaluate the best options and make those decisions.”
Bahnke wrote that the City Council wants to make sure the public gets involved in building a comprehensive plan for parks and rec facilities.
“This isn’t just about one playground or one parking lot, and with a current focus on changes at Baranof Park now is an excellent time to review all Parks and Recreation Department facilities to ensure that new and future investments are optimized. With council input and direction (Tuesday) night, we’ll bring the scope of work to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at [its] next meeting to get that planning process underway.”
The next Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting is set for Sept. 12.
