Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center leadership supports the formation of a new health care committee designed to foster more timely and higher-level conversations about facilities between the hospital and Kodiak Island Borough.
Providence leases the hospital and long-term care buildings from the Kodiak Island Borough, which owns the facilities.
The Borough Assembly’s most recent work session focused, in part, on the creation of a health care committee dedicated to meeting with Providence Kodiak staff for more timely discussion about the needs of the facility and potential improvements.
“Providence staff welcomes the formation of the committee to help advise the Borough on the current and future needs of the facilities,” Hospital Administrator Karl Hertz told Kodiak Daily Mirror.
Different sections of the building are quickly aging, with areas as old as the 1960s and the 1970s needing to be updated to meet the needs of Providence.
“Health care delivery in the United States is changing rapidly, and sometimes those changes require modifications to the buildings,” Hertz said. “My goal would be to keep the Assembly members up to speed, using the committee, on any current or future needs.”
At the borough work session, Interim Borough Manager David Conrad expressed the importance of the situation and said it shouldn’t be left to informal discussion with hospital staff.
“To replace the chillers associated with the HVAC system, we’re talking about 2024 or 2025 before those can be manufactured, delivered and installed. This is serious,” Conrad said.
Assembly member James Turner presented the idea for an alternative Borough Assembly buildings committee, which also could allow for discussion of other borough owned-facilities with the option to create subcommittees for different issues such as health care.
Borough mayor Aimee Williams, Conrad and Hertz have stated that the current focus should be on the future of Kodiak’s health care.
“The hospital and LTC buildings are unique from other Borough-owned buildings and are subject to different life safety and licensure requirements,” Hertz said. “I am in support of a committee focused on the hospital and LTC.
“An informal process exists currently. The formalization of the committee helps everyone better understand who owns which role within the lease agreement.”
Borough Clerk Nova Javier said they are still working to draft and schedule the resolution for the committee. Assembly members Geoffrey Smith, Jared Griffin and Scott Arndt have volunteered to be a part of this committee.
“The hospital is one of Kodiak’s most vital resources, and we are its stewards,” said Hertz. “Any committee the Borough creates to address the needs of its facilities will help strengthen the infrastructure of Kodiak. Providence looks forward to partnering with the Borough to ensure the building continues to meet the needs of our community well into the future.”
