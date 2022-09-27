Before each local election, the Kodiak Daily Mirror sends questionnaires to incumbents who are running for re-election in contested races as well as to the challengers for those offices. Candidates who respond will have their answers to our questions published in print and online between now and Oct. 3. What follows are answers from Larry LeDoux, who is running for the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly.
Q: The last two managers have been let go — the last one in less than a year’s time. What changes, if any, need to be made to the structure of the borough manager’s job and/or its relationship with the Assembly so that person can succeed?
A: I do not believe that a structural change in the manager’s job description is necessary at this time. The borough manager is hired, evaluated, and directed to implement borough ordinances, resolutions, policies and directives by the Assembly. The manager accomplishes the day-to-day operations of the borough through effective management of borough staff, properties and resources. The Assembly’s role is to develop policy to further the public interest. The manager’s task is to transform the efforts of the Assembly into action.
The relationship between the Assembly and manager is well-defined in borough code as is the manager’s job description. Note that the relationship works best when there is trust and respect for the role each plays in the dance of governance.
I believe that the Assembly must develop a prioritized plan that defines both immediate and long-term goals for the borough. This blueprint will ensure that the manager and the Assembly have a clear shared understanding of priorities and expectations. As an Assembly member I will want to ensure that the Assembly has a plan to share with a new manager.
Q: The Assembly has been talking about raising the wages of borough employees for much of the year. What is your position, and if you’re in favor of increased wages how should they be paid for?
A: Salaries and benefits of borough employees are negotiated between the manager and employee professional organizations then ratified by the Assembly. This process ensures that employee wages and salaries reflect a balance between the available funding and the level of compensation necessary to attract and keep quality employees. The Assembly is charged to ensure that every borough position is vital to the public need and compensated in a manner consistent with professional norms.
I will carefully and thoroughly evaluate any negotiated recommendation for any adjustments to employee compensation. Increases in salaries will need to be funded by increased revenue or a commensurate reduction in non-salaried items. Tax increases of any kind must follow a thorough review of the entire budget to ensure that it is efficient and prioritized to need. Increased wages do not always require increased taxes.
Q: There has been much public discussion recently about the absence of affordable housing in Kodiak, and the effect it is having on our ability to attract and retain health care employees, public safety workers and school teachers, among others. What role, if any, should the Borough Assembly play in finding a solution to this problem?
A: It is no secret that there is a national shortage of workers willing to fill critical positions.
The school district began the school year with many positions vacant. Hiring challenges in Kodiak are certainly complicated by the high cost of purchasing, renting or even finding housing.
I believe the Assembly can take several steps to alleviate the housing shortage in Kodiak.
Evaluate ordinances and regulations that make it difficult, expensive and time consuming to purchase or develop borough property.
Release borough land to the public. Provide incentives for developers to develop land.
Clarify borough codes that support the construction of Accessory Dwelling Units. Work [with] the state and corporate landowners to make land available [for] private purchase.
Q: When you look at the impact of inflation, the status of COVID money and last year’s loss in principal for the Permanent Fund, what does this mean for Kodiak Island Borough funding next year?
A: It means that Alaskans cannot count of the State of Alaska to fully pay revenue sharing, build and maintain our schools, provide consistent ferry service, fund school operations, support nonprofits that provide local services. The loss of state funds has seriously compromised our ability to provide or continue funding for services that we have taken for granted during the heyday of oil-based revenue. At the same time, inflation increases in the cost-of-living challenge [for] every Kodiak family.
I believe we can weather these cuts through collaborative planning and prioritized services. It is time for local governance to sit down with the public to discuss community revenue challenges and strategies. Kodiak has always been up to the many challenges that have confronted our island communities. I believe community discussions related to the balance between revenue and services needs to be addressed as soon as possible rather than waiting until a budget is before the Assembly. We know the storm is coming, so it is time to prepare.
Q: If the Kodiak Island Borough needs to reduce spending or increase taxes next year, where do you stand?
A: Raising taxes is the last resort to solving a budget deficit and should only be considered after a careful study of alternatives. As I have shared, the Assembly needs to listen to the community in crafting a balanced budget. Every component of the budget must be weighed against need prior to raising taxes.
Are there efficiencies that might reduce costs? Can services be shared with other agencies? Can we reduce travel? What are the long-term consequences of a reduction? Can we do without or less? Can we increase revenue by changing our investment strategies?
Every decision that affects the short and long-term quality of life in Kodiak should be considered. Tax increases should never be our first response to a deficit. Presently, I do not have access to the information necessary to provide a more definitive answer.
Q: Kodiak Island Borough’s population has dropped by 12.6%, or 1,852 people, since its peak in 1994. How much, if any, does that concern you? And what, if anything, should the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly do to try to stop the decline?
A: People live in Kodiak because it is a wonderful place to live, raise a family and retire. Who would want to live anywhere else? The Assembly should weigh every decision to evaluate the effect on the current or long-term quality of life in Kodiak. Support or lack of support for walking trails, parks, schools, health services, nonprofits, zoning, seniors, youth and safety all influence whether folk will want to live in Kodiak.
It is also critical that the borough support policies that encourage economic development in Kodiak, including our more remote communities. This could include land development incentives and initiatives that support tourism, value-added processing and our diverse fisheries.
Kodiak has changed a bit from what I grew up with, yet it also feels the same. Some changes I like, and some not so much. I’m not as concerned with the drop in population as I am in ensuring that the citizens of Kodiak continue to be served by governance that enhances our quality of life.
Q: What should the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly be doing, if anything, to try to keep more young adults from leaving the island once they’ve finished their education?
A: The purpose of education is to ensure that we graduate students who have the vision, knowledge, skills and confidence to find success anywhere in the world. If our graduates choose to live in Kodiak, all the better. The many KHS graduates that fill professional, technical, business and corporate positions in Kodiak are evidence that our graduates are returning. The best way to keep and lure our youth back to Kodiak is to support economic vitality that creates jobs.
The Assembly should continue to work collaboratively with the School Board to ensure our schools are safe, equipped and adequately funded to achieve success for every student. The district has expanded career and technical classes to reflect the workforce needs of Kodiak.
Q: In what area(s) is the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly doing its best work in regard to how it serves Kodiak residents?
A: The Assembly has done a phenomenal job managing the budget during a time when the state dramatically cut a number of revenue sources. This included not funding their promised share of the high school bonded indebtedness. Yet the budget was balanced without raising taxes, although it cost the diminishment of some borough services. I believe that the Assembly should also be given credit for supporting our schools during these tough times. Their distribution of CARE’s funds enabled the district to weather the many COVID-related challenges they faced.
Q: What should be the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly’s top priority for the next five years?
A: I believe that it is critical for the Assembly to work with the public to create a long-term strategic plan or vision that will provide a consistent framework for effective, proactive decision-making. The plan will: Allow the public to become an active participant in planning Kodiak’s future. Public input should be greater and more meaningful than the three minutes the public is given to address the Assembly at meetings. Alaska’s revenue challenges are significant and are expected to continue for a few years. We can wait for the deficits to challenge the borough’s budget and the services funded by it, or we can come together as a community to evaluate where we have been, where we are now and where we want to go.
A multiyear strategic plan will
1). Provide an evaluation template for the Assembly to evaluate their effectiveness.
2). Provide direction for the manager to lead and be performance evaluated.
3). Provide some stability as new Assembly members are elected.
4). Provide an opportunity for the public’s voice to be heard before decisions are made by the Assembly.
