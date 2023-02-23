The Kodiak City Council does not need to pass any motion to disband the Consolidation Committee now that the Borough Assembly has voted to get rid of the group formed following a non-binding 2016 ballot measure.
“The city and borough can always look for ways to collaborate and be more efficient with services,” said City Mayor Pat Branson, in an email to Kodiak Daily Mirror. “And we do that now with animal control and [the] building department.
“There is nothing wrong with looking at consolidation at a later date, but we have done so multiple times. It doesn’t mean with times changing it can’t happen again, but it needs to be done with thought, inclusion and city and borough discussing jointly, not separately,” Branson said.
The Consolidation Committee met a total of 41 times starting in 2019 before the Borough Assembly voted 5-1 on Feb. 16 to disband the group. Judged by public attendance and public comments at recent meetings, interest in the committee’s efforts had evaporated.
Instead, Kodiak residents were preoccupied with the COVID pandemic, shortage of affordable housing and near-record inflation.
But even when the topic of consolidation was front and center, getting lift was difficult. The Borough Assembly resolution forming the Consolidation Committee stated that the committee would gather information and propose a plan for consolidation of city and borough governments.
And from Day 1 that was a sensitive topic.
A letter from Branson to the Borough Assembly in 2016 stated City Council concerns regarding language of the resolution, which was created before the Consolidation Committee was formed.
“The language in the ordinance which concerns the City Council is consolidation ‘may result in a more efficient single unit of government,’ and ‘it would be of the best interest of the residents of the community to explore the potential impacts of consolidation,’ Branson wrote at the time. [But] ‘those statements are completely subjective statements and until more research is done about this issue, that language is misleading and should not be in the ordinance. Bigger government is not necessarily more efficient.”
Assembly member Jared Griffin, now the past chair of the Consolidation Committee, was the lone vote against disbanding the Consolidation Committee at the Feb. 16 Borough Assembly meeting. But during a joint work session in January, he said the Consolidation Committee could not go any further without “renewed participation” from the city and financial support from the borough.
Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke told KDM earlier this week via email that the city had regular representation at these meetings, but not always from voting members.
“The city of Kodiak ex-officio non-voting member attended 35 of [the 41 meetings] from 2019-2023,” Bahnke said. “That is an 85% participation rate.”
Supporting the point Branson made about city-borough cooperation, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly and the Kodiak City Council have regular work sessions where they seek to find ways to collaborate on any number of projects. Most recently, both governments have placed renovations for Saint Herman Harbor at the top of their priorities for federal and state-funded capital projects.
