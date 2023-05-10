As part of an end-of-the-year celebration held Tuesday, fourth-graders at Main Elementary released baby salmon, known as fry, into the waters of Island Lake.

This is the first-time fourth-graders have been able to release fry since spring of 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. The fourth-graders received salmon eggs during a field trip to Pillar Creek Hatchery in early November, and the school has been raising them in a glass tank until now.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.