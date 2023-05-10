As part of an end-of-the-year celebration held Tuesday, fourth-graders at Main Elementary released baby salmon, known as fry, into the waters of Island Lake.
This is the first-time fourth-graders have been able to release fry since spring of 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. The fourth-graders received salmon eggs during a field trip to Pillar Creek Hatchery in early November, and the school has been raising them in a glass tank until now.
Fourth-grader Zoe Hawn remembered being able to hold the eggs during the field trip and was able to see them throughout their lifecycle. “I really like being able to look at them through the tanks,” Hawn told KDM.
The project has more than just the elements of fun in it. It is also used as an educational tool for teachers.
Fourth-grade teachers Sarah Powers and Cliff Gertz took the kids to Island Lake Park. Gertz has been involved in the project for over 20 years.
“Salmon have great adaptation, so [the students] can see all that,” Gertz said. “It makes that kind of learning more real world, not just information coming out of a book. They can see it, experience it.”
The students learned about the life cycle of salmon and “about how the salmon age differently. You have an egg, alevin, fry and an adult,” fourth-grader Jackson Lisonbee told KDM. He said the project was fun and recalled a musician teaching students the “Salmon Song.”
The project was started by educational specialists for Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Now it is run by teachers at the school.
“Fish [are] important. This is why Kodiak is here, because a lot of parents catch them, a lot of parents process them,” Gertz said. “It just ties in with a lot of economics of Kodiak.”
Even if the kids grow an interest through the project, Gertz said it isn’t likely that many of the kids will end up working in fisheries. He said not as many have ended up working with fish as did in the past.
Even so, students are able at least to consider positions involved with local fishing as one opportunity for their future.
“Maybe it will help me get a job that lets me do something with salmon, like raising them and teaching other people about them and maybe figuring out why ducks like eating them,” Hawn said.
