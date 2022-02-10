Even though COVID cases are dropping, the mandatory masking policy will remain in Kodiak Island Borough schools for the time being, according to Superintendent Larry LeDoux.
On Wednesday, the Emergency Operations Center reported 167 known, active cases of COVID. This is 11% more than the number of cases the EOC reported on Monday but 34% less than the number of cases reported on Feb. 2. Kodiak is still at a high risk level based on the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services’ standards.
Two people were hospitalized between Monday and Wednesday due to COVID-related reasons, and one person remained hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to the operations center.
“We’re not adverse to going to voluntary [masking], we just need to do it at the right time and the right level of contagion,” LeDoux said.
Twice already, the district was close to switching to a voluntary masking policy and twice a choice was made to continue the masking policing as is because of dramatic spikes in COVID, LeDoux said. The district was ready to switch to a mask-optional policy at the secondary level until the Delta spike in the fall, he said. Ahead of the holidays, LeDoux considered switching to a mask-optional policy in January, however the post-holiday coronavirus spike was worse than expected, so the current policy remained in effect, he said.
Thankfully, some things are going well, he said. Parents have been keeping their children home if their kids are sick
If the number of active cases of continue to COVID fall, the district may look into revising its mitigation policies, including its mask mandate, LeDoux said. Before making any decisions, the district will also take into account the number COVID-related hospitalizations, the number of people who have some sort of immunity — either from vaccines or contracting the virus — and the number of absences among students and staff members in the district, he said.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,700 cases of COVID reported by the Emergency Operations Center as of Monday. Throughout the pandemic, 117 people have been hospitalized and 11 people have died due to reasons associated with COVID as of Wednesday.
