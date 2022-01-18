Don’t mention rebuilding year to the two-time defending state champion Shakesbears.
With only one veteran performer, Kodiak High School’s drama team started the 2022 season with a bang, winning three events at the Dimond High School Tournament over the weekend in Anchorage.
The opening-season performance vaulted Kodiak from eighth in the National Speech and Debate Association rankings for Alaska to second, only behind Skagway.
Not bad, considering fourth-year coach Jared Griffin viewed the Dimond Tournament as a learning experience for his 15-member team — to get feedback from judges and to watch other schools perform.
“There were a couple of coaches there, and I explained to them that we were here for these new kids to learn,” Griffin said. “They said, ‘No, we brought our kids and told them to go watch Kodiak.’ … We have established a reputation these past couple of years.”
Mainland teams have been practicing and competing once a month since September. The Shakesbears started practicing in November for their first in-person competition since the pandemic began. They crushed the 11-school tournament.
The Shakesbears got a veteran-like effort from junior Dee Melin, who won the dramatic interpretation and pantomime events. Melin is the only team member who has competed in an in-person drama competition — all of the 2021 season was conducted virtually, including the state tournament where Kodiak overcame a power-outage to win for the second straight season.
“Her goal this year is to make nationals, to get a national-qualifying bid at state,” Griffin said. “That is what she is working towards.”
Senior Lucky Tiglao and junior Gwen Luera grabbed first in duet acting, performing a newly-discovered short play by Theodore Dreiser. Juniors Charlette Burke and MacKenzie Burke took first in the readers theatre event.
Kodiak added five runner-up finishes and five third-place finishes to its haul.
Picking up silver medals were Charlette Burke and Luera (duo interpretation), Kori Longrich and E.J. Hernaez (duet acting), Tiglao (dramatic interpretation) and Roxanne Tena (solo acting). Earning third-place finishes were Mary Grace Enriquez (dramatic interpretation), Charlette Burke (original oratory), Coral Klemzak (humorous interpretation) and Enriquez (solo acting).
“For us to win over two-thirds of the drama awards, and one-fourth of all public speaking awards, at our very first tournament with a brand new team, is nothing short of remarkable,” Griffin said.
Griffin pointed to a solid middle school program and the friendship between team members as the key to Kodiak’s success over the years. Before Griffin took over, the program had never competed and only put on a play and a musical every year.
“For the most part, these kids are already friends, and they got a couple of their friends to join and try it out,” Griffin said. “They are two big groups of friends that joined, and they actually turned out to be pretty good.”
Next up for the Shakesbears is a tournament at Bartlett High School Jan. 28-29. The state competition at East Anchorage High School is Feb. 17-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.