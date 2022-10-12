Merbok

Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard

Seafood donated by Trident Seafoods is delivered to victims of Typhoon Merbok by members of Coast Guard Base Kodiak. 

Trident Seafoods, Coast Guard Base Kodiak and a Washington State-based nonprofit have been helping villagers recover from remnants of Typhoon Merbok that rocked the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta last month.

Last week, a Coast Guard C-130 flew 10,000 pounds of frozen Kodiak seafood to residents of Bethel, Hooper Bay and Chevak, which were particularly hard hit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.