Trident Seafoods, Coast Guard Base Kodiak and a Washington State-based nonprofit have been helping villagers recover from remnants of Typhoon Merbok that rocked the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta last month.
Last week, a Coast Guard C-130 flew 10,000 pounds of frozen Kodiak seafood to residents of Bethel, Hooper Bay and Chevak, which were particularly hard hit.
The Alaska State Emergency Operations Center distributed the food to village households, many of which had spoiled freezers full of fish due to power failures after the storm.
Coast Guard deputy incident manager Lt. Cmd. Aaron Riutta said the mission came on short notice from Bainbridge Island, Wash.,-based SeaShare, a nonprofit that specializes in distributing fish to food banks and nutrition programs around the U.S.
“We love being able to coordinate like this for people who need help,” Riutta said. The C-130 flew 1,200 pounds of halibut, 3,700 pounds of ling cod and 5,000 pounds of salmon to Bethel, a 90-minute flight from Kodiak.
The fish came from Kodiak’s Trident Seafoods plant. Plant Manager Paul Lumsden said the product arrived in Kodiak as unsaleable bycatch useful for donation. “We work with SeaShare every year, and for this particular one, we had just what they needed so it worked out.”
SeaShare Executive Director Jim Harmon said Kodiak is good at helping out in emergencies. “We’ve been working with Kodiak processors for 10 years, and the Coast Guard has flown our fish before. This all depends on the generosity of the processors. I talked with Paul at Trident and he made this shipment available right away.”
Harmon said SeaShare has worked with each of Kodiak’s processors. In August, SeaShare shipped 74,000 pounds of frozen king and chum salmon from Kodiak and Bristol Bay processors to Yukon River communities to help make up for the summer’s salmon crash.
The end of last week’s shipment to Bethel made it out to Hooper Bay Tuesday via a donated flight from RyanAir. Northern Air Cargo flew Chevak’s share last week, and stored Hooper Bay’s shipment in its Bethel freezer.
The Alaska Emergency Operations Center helped village officials and tribal leaders complete the mission’s last miles. EOC Public Information Officer Jeremy Zidek said the mission is a great example of how Alaska comes together to help.
“This is what it takes to get material to people in need,” Zidek said. “Time and time again we see people come together to help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.