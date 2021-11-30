Fifty years ago, a settlement between Alaska Natives and the federal government established a set of mechanisms that would come to shape the cultural and political landscape of the 49th state. ANCSA oversaw the creation of 12 Native corporations — including Koniag, Inc, Kodiak’s regional corporation — and started the process for land stewardship in the state.
For Koniag’s leadership, including President Shauna Hegna and regional affairs executive Tom Panamaroff, the settlement has created opportunities for Koniag, its shareholders and Alaska Natives on the Emerald Isle.
“The Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act was one of the most pivotal legislative acts in Alaska history,” Hegna said. “Over the last 50 years, ANSCA ensured that Alaska Natives retained rights to their land for subsistence and economic development uses.”
Hegna said ANCSA also set up local and regional Native corporations as a conduit for economic growth and development, job creation and national advocacy.
“In many ways, Native corporations have become some of the largest advocates for the health and wellbeing of Native communities,” Hegna said.
Panamaroff said Native corporations have become some of the largest “home-bred” companies in Alaska, importing wealth to distribute among its shareholders, or members.
Koniag has approximately 4,300 Alutiiq shareholders as defined by ANCSA and shares 70% of the revenues generated from development of its lands. In addition, Koniag owns numerous tech subsidiaries both in-state and in the Lower 48 and employs more than 2,000 people. In 2018, it reported a net worth of $267 million.
By 1995, the company began issuing a dividend to its shareholders. Panamaroff said it was a watershed event by the end.
“We do work all over the world and bring that wealth back to Alaska, while employing thousands of people throughout the state, “ Panamaroff said. “After 50 years, Native corporations are a huge economic engine in our state.”
GROWTH OF A
CORPORATION
Panamaroff said 50 years ago Alaska’s way of life was defined by serving in the military, earning a living through subsistence or commercial fishing.
“When ANCSA passed, that generation had to learn things they weren’t used to doing, such as learning what a corporate structure was, select lands and enroll shareholders,” Panamaroff said. He added Koniag had to cast a net to find shareholders, including people who no longer lived on the island.
At a time when communication was done by long-distance telephone and postal mail, Panamaroff said it could be a costly endeavor.
“The first generation had a very arduous task of forming the corporation, select lands and enroll shareholders and then be charged with economic vitality and being profitable,” Panamaroff said.
Panamaroff said the 25 years “was a real struggle because our predecessors were trying to get the corporation formed.” Panamaroff said the corporation was struggling even into the mid-1980s. By the mid-1990s, he said, the corporation began to invest in business opportunities and fully take advantage of ANCSA.
Panamaroff has been involved with Koniag for 30 years, including serving on its board of directors, as its president and as a legislative director.
At the time that Koniag leadership was selecting land, the goals were simple: high subsistence opportunities and economic development potential.
“In our land stewardship role, we are using both of those concepts,” Panamaroff said.
He said the first few decades were dedicated to educating the future generation of Alaska Natives.
“The hope was that they would come back to Kodiak and put what they learned to work to benefit the corporation and the shareholders,” Panamaroff said. “We were successful in that goal.”
Panamaroff said the overall mission has been to train younger people to eventually take over leadership of the corporation.
“As someone who’s been around for a while, it’s great to see that come to fruition,” Panamaroff said.
Panamaroff said enrolling shareholders was difficult in the first few decades. Potential shareholders had either married into military families or pursued commercial fishing and moved off island.
“That was a monumental task,” Panamaroff said.
The last decade has seen rapid growth and distribution of dividends, as well as the establishment of special programs for its elders.
“We started a program to help families who lost a family member who was an original shareholder to help them with funeral expenses,” Panamaroff said.
FUTURE
INVESTMENTS
Hegna said two milestones have involved planning for the long-term, including investing in companies and growing its shareholder trust, valued today at over $8 million.
“Eventually as we grow that trust we want to pay benefits out of that to shareholders from that trust,” Hegna said.
Another milestone has been Koniag’s educational scholarship program, which helps cover college and vocational school tuition costs for the families of shareholders.
The Koniag Education Foundation endowment, Hegna said, hit a $10 million growth “through wise stewardship and donations from Koniag.” To date, it has provided over $6 million in scholarships.
“The elders on the board back then realized that one of the greatest benefits we could provide our youth is to teach people to fish through education,” Hegna said.
Hegna said Koniag has worked in partnership with KANA and local tribes to help revitalize the Alutiiq culture and language on the island.
“In my parents’ generation, being a Native was not necessarily a sense of pride,” Hegna said. “There was a lot of racism and other viewpoints against Alaska Natives. Through ANCSA, it was the first time in generations that Alaska Natives had something to celebrate.”
She said beginning in the mid-1980s, Koniag and the in-village corporations began investing in revitalizing Alutiiq culture, including the establishment of the Alutiiq Museum.
“KANA was really a big part of that effort,” Hegna said. “Since the 1980s, Koniag and the village corporations have been providing donations to support organizations working on cultural projects and values.”
Panamaroff said another accomplishment has been the reinvestment into Kodiak Island itself. He said times were tough for the corporation in the mid-1980s, when the company operated primarily in Anchorage.
“Koniag was in a pretty tight spot financially, and was consolidating all of its staff in Anchorage in 1984,” Panamaroff said. “There was only one part-time person in Kodiak and there for a while there was no staff presence at all.”
When he signed on in 2000, only one part-time person was available to help locals with forms and benefits.
“The idea was to reestablish Koniag’s presence in Kodiak and since that time it has grown,” Panamaroff said. He added it was seen as a new commitment to the community that culminated in the construction of the Afognak Center on Near Island, in partnership with the local Afognak Native Corporation, which represents natives in Port Lions and Afognak Island.
“Getting back to the island and making it a focal point has been a watershed moment,” Panamaroff said.
GROWING
PARTNERSHIPS
Hegna said its partnership with the Kodiak Area Native Association, Kodiak’s Native health organization, has been used as a model in other parts of the state.
“Koniag partners with KANA and a few times a year we host the Koniag-KANA roundtable where we invite all of the village corporations, local tribes and Native nonprofits to come together to talk about the issues of importance to Natives,” Hegna said.
Invitees are welcome to bring agenda items to discuss and the corporation brings in subject-matter experts to talk about important issues.
“We talk about everything from fisheries to housing to the upcoming elections,” Hegna said. “Koniag and KANA also work together to build consensus on issues in-region and then bring that voice to a statewide or national level representing the region.”
Koniag has used $6.7 million in COVID-19 federal relief money to fund critical projects, according to Hegna. Approximately $1 million went to vaccination efforts across the island in partnership with KANA. The remaining sum went to support shareholders “who were experiencing mental health issues as a result of the isolation from the pandemic.”
Some of the money also went to economic relief for shareholders and their families.
“The individuals who are applying for the economic relief are people who didn’t have the opportunity to receive regular economic relief from any of the other stimulus packages,” Hegna said.
Hegna said her hopes for Koniag’s future lies in strong leadership and solid financial growth.
“We still own our lands in our region and our shareholders and their descendants are empowered by the benefits provided by Koniag,” Hegna said.
Panamaroff said investments made in the education of shareholder families are paying off, with the goal that they will return to Alaska and contribute to Koniag’s continual growth.
“I’m really impressed with the abilities and qualities of the next generation that are coming up,” Panamaroff said. “The future is just super bright and we will have people with the ability to run Koniag 50 years from now, when we hope to be well over a multi-billion company.”
Hegna said Native corporations still face challenges as it continues into its next 50 years, including trying to convey the role they play in Alaska’s landscape and the lives of its shareholders.
“Members of the public and elected officials hear the word ‘corporation’ and often assume we’re like every other for-profit company in the nation, but that’s not the case,” Hegna said. Instead, Koniag is charged with land development and its shareholders’ development in preparatory.
“That has been a challenge and will continue to be a challenge as people don’t understand the unique pilot project that was ANCSA,” Hegna said. “We’re so different from the tribal reservation system found in the Lower 48.”
She said the best way around those challenges is to continue to educate out-of-state legislators on the difference of “what makes Alaska and Alaska Native entities unique.”
“Alaska is unique and we will have to continue to fight for our rights, such as subsistence and those types of things,” Hegna said. “We recognize that we will have to fight that battle into the future, but it is one worth fighting.”
Panamaroff said another concept people don’t understand about Native corporations is the fact they are responsible for land stewardship. When ANSCA was passed in 1971, the 13 Native corporations were provided with cash and large tracts of land. Koniag oversees 145,000 acres of land and subsurface rights to nearly 1 million acres in the Kodiak archipelago.
“Koniag recognizes that our strongest ties to our Alutiiq culture, history, and heritage come through our connection with our lands and the natural resources that continue to support and provide for our people,” Panamaroff said.
He added Native corporations also take care of its members, such as the scholarships and elder contributions programs.
“We may compete with other non-Native corporations but our goals and missions are completely different,” Panamaroff said. “But it’s that message we have to struggle to convey to the rest of the world.”
MANAGING ASSETS
Panamaroff said because lands are spread out, it can be difficult to manage at times. However, Koniag has managed to benefit from the lands by using them as economic generators.
Logging, he said, has taken place on Afognak Island, followed by replanting of trees for future timber operations.
“There were areas that were harvested 30 years ago that we focused on reforestation through natural regeneration,” Panamaroff said. “That didn’t work out so great in some areas, so we’re going back in and doing remediation, removing some brush and planting some seedlings this upcoming spring.”
He added the overall goal is to leave “the land in as good or better shape as they were before the timber harvest for the next generations to benefit from in a few decades.”
In the Karluk River area of the island, Panamaroff said Koniag was turned its lands into a tourism opportunity by establishing public use cabins people can schedule to rent. Koniag also has a cabin available for free to shareholders.
Koniag has also worked with the Alutiiq Museum to identify cultural sites in the Karluk river area, and plans to conduct a dig next summer “to better understand the uses of that drainage area historically.”
“A lot of residents in that area do subsistence for a living, so we want to make sure those lands are held in a conservation status so that those resources are widely available to folks who can access them,” Panamaroff said.
