Slow fishing for tanner crab

KDM file photo

Tanner crab.

For the second time in 48 hours, Kodiak crabbers have decided to continue to keep their boats moored, saying they will not fish for Tanners at the current offering price of $3.25 a pound being made by Kodiak processors.

Kevin Abena, skipper of the F/V Big Blue and secretary/treasurer for the Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative, which represents more than 120 permit holders, made the announcement exclusively to the Kodiak Daily Mirror after the group met Sunday evening. The group also met on Friday evening.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.