For the second time in 48 hours, Kodiak crabbers have decided to continue to keep their boats moored, saying they will not fish for Tanners at the current offering price of $3.25 a pound being made by Kodiak processors.
Kevin Abena, skipper of the F/V Big Blue and secretary/treasurer for the Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative, which represents more than 120 permit holders, made the announcement exclusively to the Kodiak Daily Mirror after the group met Sunday evening. The group also met on Friday evening.
“This was probably the best meeting we’ve had as far as everybody being of the same mindset,” Abena said on Sunday evening. “Nobody is going to fish for $3.25.”
After Friday’s meeting, Abena said the Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative went to Kodiak processors and made two offers: One was based strictly on an increased price per pound, and the other offer included a profit-sharing model similar to what Peter Pan Seafoods in King Cove is offering to Bering Sea crabbers.
Abena said the Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative heard back from some Kodiak processors, but there was no change in price. As a result, the alliance did not set a date for another meeting.
Instead, Abena said: “We have some guys that are going to go cod fishing. We have some guys that are going to work on gear. And other guys are just going to wait. We’re not going crabbing. And we’re not going to set another meeting until we have something that’s worth talking about as an association.”
Kodiak processors could not be reached for comment this weekend.
But last week the Pacific Seafood Processors Association, which is not involved in negotiating or setting prices, made this statement to the Kodiak Daily Mirror on behalf of the industry: “It seems helpful to understand that there is a larger global market for crab that the fishery is subject to,” said PSPA Vice President Nicole Kimball, who works out of Anchorage. “Kodiak processors are not the final market for crab and Alaska makes up less than 1% of the global supply.
“It’s been reported for a while that there is a large carryover inventory from last year, and there is more crab coming into the market shortly from other countries like Russia and Canada, that compete with Alaska crab, which slows demand. Alaska seafood processors are dependent on harvesters and the economic uncertainty affects all of us.”
Part of the difficulty that Kodiak crabbers are having in their negotiations with local processors is getting a clear understanding of how the decisions are being made.
“I think the plant managers in Kodiak have a voice,” Abena said. “Are they the ultimate deciding factor in this? I don’t think so. But we would like to see these guys fight a little more for us. I don’t think that these decisions are coming from our local guys.”
The Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative recently received support from NEA-Alaska, the largest union of public education employees in the state. In an undated letter from Tom Klaameyer, NEA-Alaska president, addressed to Luke Lester, president of the Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative, Klaameyer wrote: “I am writing to express our union’s support in your fight to secure a fair price for your catch.” The letter went on to say: “Your commitment and determination are admirable, and I am proud to offer NEA-Alaska’s full support. We stand with you in solidarity until this fight is over.”
Abena said he isn’t sure what NEA-Alaska’s support could mean in practical terms, but he is glad to have it nonetheless.
“It does bring our challenge to a much broader, larger audience,” Abena said. “It gives more validity to what we’re doing, we feel.”
Crabbers in Chignik, King Cove and Sand Point have signed processor agreements, Abena said. But Kodiak crabbers represent the majority of the Westward region’s anticipated harvest of big bairdi Tanners this year — 5.8 million pounds out of the total harvest of 7.3 million pounds.
The Westward region’s combined Tanner crab catch this season is expected to be the largest since 1986. It also is now the largest crab fishery in Alaska due to the closures of the Bering Sea red king crab and snow crab fisheries.
