Saturday afternoon the Kodiak Public Library and Alaska writer and wildlife photographer Seth Kantner will offer a writers’ workshop, followed by a community gathering on Monday where Kantner will talk about his work and life, including his most recent book release, “A Thousand Trails Home: Living with the Caribou.”
The book was released last year, and is one of the Kodiak Reads titles. It is available at the library.
“‘A Thousand Trails Home’ is a book of supernal majesty, a book to break and restore your heart. Seth Kantner’s devotion to the living pulse and unity of the skein of wonder that is the Alaskan wilderness haunts and inspires me,” says Louise Erdrich, author of “The Night Watchman.”
Amazon says “A Thousand Trails Home” is a stunningly lyrical firsthand account of a life spent hunting, studying and living alongside caribou. The book encompasses both the historical past and present day, revealing the intertwined lives of people and animals surviving on an uncertain landscape of cultural and climatic change sweeping the Alaskan Arctic.
Kantner’s book illuminates the critical story about the interconnectedness of the Iñupiat natives of Northwest Alaska, the Western Arctic Caribou Herd and the larger Arctic region, Amazon says. This story has global relevance as it takes place in one of the largest remaining intact wilderness ecosystems on the planet, which Amazon considers to be ground zero for climate change in the United States.
The book’s complex tale revolves around the politics of caribou, race relations, urban vs. rural demands, subsistence vs. sport hunting, and cultural priorities vs. resource extraction — “a story that requires a fearless writer with an honest voice and an open heart,” Amazon says.
Born and raised in the wilderness of northern Alaska, Kantner is the author of numerous books, including “Ordinary Wolves” and “Shopping for Porcupine: A Life in Arctic Alaska,” according to Milkweed Editions, an independent publisher of fiction, nonfiction and poetry. His writing and photographs have appeared in the New York Times, Outside, Orion, and Reader’s Digest, and he is a recipient of the Milkweed National Fiction Prize, the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association Award, and a Whiting Award.
Kantner has worked as a trapper, fisherman, gardener, mechanic, wildlife photographer, and adjunct professor. He lives with his wife and daughter in northwest Alaska and is a columnist for the Alaska Dispatch News.
For aspiring as well as seasoned writers, Kantner’s workshop will evoke, provoke and challenge the imagination. Workshop attendees should come prepared to write.
Saturday’s workshop runs from 1-4 p.m. Cost is $10 and workshop seating is limited. Monday’s community gathering will run from 6:30-8 p.m. and is free to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.