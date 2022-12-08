Book

Screenshot

The cover for Seth Kantner’s book “A Thousand Trails Home: Living with the Caribou.” 

Saturday afternoon the Kodiak Public Library and Alaska writer and wildlife photographer Seth Kantner will offer a writers’ workshop, followed by a community gathering on Monday where Kantner will talk about his work and life, including his most recent book release, “A Thousand Trails Home: Living with the Caribou.”

The book was released last year, and is one of the Kodiak Reads titles. It is available at the library.

