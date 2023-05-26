A total of 26 senators, including Lisa Murkowski, the Alaska republican serving as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, is reintroducing a bill that “seeks healing for stolen Native children and their communities.”
“It is past time the U.S. government came to terms with the dark legacy of the Indian boarding school era, which attempted to destroy Native American cultures, religions and languages,” Murkowski said in a statement.
“A formal Truth and Healing Commission will help address those past injustices and support processes that bring healing to survivors, their families and communities. I thank my colleagues who continue to support this legislation and look forward to the healing and justice it will help provide.”
The bill would establish a formal commission to investigate, document and acknowledge the actions of the federal government’s Indian Boarding School Policies.
This includes attempts to end Native cultures, religions and languages; assimilation practices; and human rights violations, according to a statement.
The Indian Boarding School Policies were implemented between 1819 through the 1970s by the federal government to strip American Indian and Alaska Native children of their indigenous identities, beliefs and languages by removing them from their tribal lands and families to be enrolled in one of 367 Indian boarding schools across 30 states. This resulted in human rights violations, including spiritual, physical, psychological and sexual abuse and violence.
“The full effects of the Indian Boarding School Policies have never been appropriately addressed, resulting in long-standing historical and intergenerational trauma, cycles of violence and abuse, disappearance, premature deaths, and additional undocumented psychological trauma,” a statement said.
The commission would also recommend methods to aid in healing the historical and intergenerational trauma passed down in Native families and communities and provide a forum for victims to speak about personal experiences tied to these human rights violations, according to a statement.
The bill is led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren D-Massachusetts.
“The Indian Boarding School Policies are a stain on America’s history, and it’s long overdue that the federal government reckon with its legacy of causing unimaginable suffering and trauma for survivors, victims, and the thousands of Native families who remain impacted,” Warren said in a statement.
“This is why I’m reintroducing legislation to establish a Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies that would investigate the federal government’s shameful actions to terminate the cultures, religions and languages of Native communities and respond to the intergenerational trauma impacting tribal communities today.”
Text for the bill has not yet been made available.
