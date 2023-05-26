Alutiiq

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Pamphlets greet people at a July cultural ceremony for Anastasia Ashouwak at the Alutiiq Museum. 

A total of 26 senators, including Lisa Murkowski, the Alaska republican serving as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, is reintroducing a bill that “seeks healing for stolen Native children and their communities.”

“It is past time the U.S. government came to terms with the dark legacy of the Indian boarding school era, which attempted to destroy Native American cultures, religions and languages,” Murkowski said in a statement. 

