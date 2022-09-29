Before each local election, the Kodiak Daily Mirror sends questionnaires to incumbents who are running for re-election in contested races as well as to the challengers for those offices. Every candidate who has responded will have had their answers to our questions published in print and online no later than Friday’s editions. What follows are answers from Scott Arndt, who is running for re-election to the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly.
Q: The last two managers have been let go — the last one in less than a year’s time. What changes, if any, need to be made to the structure of the borough manager’s job and/or its relationship with the Assembly so that person can succeed?
A: I don’t think there’s any changes that need to be made. It’s just been the wrong people for the job. And mistakes were made.
Q: The Assembly has been talking about raising the wages of borough employees for much of the year. What is your position, and if you’re in favor of increased wages how should they be paid for?
A: I am in favor of raising the wages of borough employees. The borough is looking at doing a study trying to determine exactly what the amount of a raise should possibly be. I think that there’s adequate funding to pay for the raises. The borough has approximately 50 to 55 employees.
Q: Does a certain percentage feel comfortable to you in regard to what employees deserve and the borough can afford?
A: I have a problem with a percentage. The cost of living goes up similarly for the people at the bottom, and it is not the same percentage carried on. People at the top get much more — get twice as much money. So inflation, based on the common good, it’s complicated, and I don’t know exactly which way we will go.
Q: Am I hearing that you would prefer an exact dollar amount instead of a percentage?
A: That’s a possibility. To me, all options need to be looked at.
Q: As we sit here today, are you in favor of one option over the other?
A: No.
Q: There has been much public discussion recently about the absence of affordable housing in Kodiak, and the effect it is having on our ability to attract and retain health care employees, public safety workers and school teachers, among others. What role, if any, should the Borough Assembly play in finding a solution to this problem?
A: That, per se, is not the borough’s job as it is defined by code. Basically, the primary responsibility of the borough is schools. That’s primary. That’s why boroughs were created in the state of Alaska under the state constitution.
Basically, I feel that the borough needs to release some land here, which they’ve done a piss-poor job of over the course of the last three years. And there’s been reasons for that — most of it being the makeup of the Assembly. The other thing is Natives of Kodiak has turned in their preliminary subdivision out at the end of Spruce Cape, which is approximately 65 lots, so that will help. The other thing that helps is you have Providence hospital that rents a lot of units throughout town. With them building 16 of their own, that’s 16 more that are on the market again. And the same holds true with potentially different canneries building additional bunkhouses. It pulls because they’re renting houses in the community. And another thing with the construction taking place on the Coast Guard base of additional housing, those people currently are living around the road system, and that will help also.
Q: Do you see a role for the Assembly to play in the proposed land trust that KEDC has been talking about?
A: Maybe, maybe not. We’ll see what it looks like exactly. There’s many different ways that it’s been done elsewhere.
Q: Do you specifically have an opinion about what it would have to look like if the borough was to get involved?
A: No. I’m open to options and seeing where the borough might be able to help. I’m not in favor of getting involved in the private sector. … The government provides infrastructure, whether it’s the borough or whether it’s the city. The building of residential is private sector, and one of the problems right now is with property taxes being as high as it is and when somebody looks at the building costs being as high as they are, when somebody looks at trying to get a return on investment it isn’t there, and that’s why we haven’t seen the construction.
Q: When you look at the impact of inflation, the status of COVID money and last year’s loss in principal for the Permanent Fund, what does this mean for Kodiak Island Borough funding next year?
A: I don’t think it will be more difficult. Some of the things that enter into that is the Kodiak Island Borough had not expanded, yet, their investment policy. So, basically, all the investments of the Kodiak Island Borough were secured by treasury stuff so there is no loss whatsoever in the value of the different funds the borough has.
So that’s why I say I don’t see that being an issue with the budget next year. The biggest problem that the Kodiak Island Borough has had, along with other boroughs that had school debt, [was] the nonreimbursement due to the governor’s vetoes over the years. The last four years the legislature… passed the [school bond debt] reimbursement. It was the governors who vetoed it.
Q: But if all of those sources of funding are going to be more precarious next year, are you worried that the governor — whoever the governor is — could get the veto pen out next year again when it comes to that?
A: That is a potential worry. But what has helped us is we just received at the end of August the $12.1 million that was a shortfall for the Kodiak Island Borough over the last four years. So we’re in a better position to whether that now than we were.
Q: If the Kodiak Island Borough needs to reduce spending or increase taxes next year, where do you stand?
A: I’m opposed to raising the mill rate at all. I’m in favor of lowering the mill rate, starting next year.
Q: How could that be done?
A: The big part of it is the reimbursement of school bond debt. If we hit the 100% reimbursement there’s no reason to raise taxes — and plenty of reason to lower it. Because, [with] the mill rate remaining the same, the Kodiak Island Borough has taken more money each year for taxes out of the community. That naturally goes up as things get reassessed in different intervals — basically a three- to five-year interval is when things are reassessed.
And sometimes if it’s going up or down quite fast then the adjustment can take place each year. But I don’t see a problem with funding what I see the budget request being.
Q: If the Assembly was to reduce the mill rate, when would that take place?
A: Basically it would be next year’s tax bill. It would be the 2023 calendar year.
Q: If cuts in the Kodiak Island Borough budget need to be made next year, what area(s) do you think could afford to be trimmed?
A: I don’t see us having to trim — part of the reason being is over the last five years approximately the borough has taken an additional almost $4 million — between $3 and $4 million a year — out of the community through property taxes and other taxes. There’s a motor vehicle tax and there’s a cigarette tax, and you’ve got a severance tax. That’s an increase that’s coming in. That’s why I say: ‘I don’t see that we have a problem.’ There is no need to raise the mill rate, and there is plenty of reason to start lowering it. Because that’s part of how you make it more affordable to live here in Kodiak.
Q: Kodiak Island Borough’s population has dropped by 12.6%, or 1,852 people, since its peak in 1994. How much, if any, does that concern you? And what, if anything, should the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly do to try to stop the decline?
A: Does it concern me? No. 1, if the population has gone down it makes me wonder whether the figures were accurate to begin with — when the population goes down and we’ve had substantially more building take place over the last 25 years and we still have a housing shortage. The reality is, something is skewed. And I think that some of the data is skewed.
Part of what has concerned me more than just the population potential drop — Census drop — is the student enrollment drop, which affects drastically the school district. [Recently] I went to the Kodiak Island Borough School District meeting for the month of September and, so far, the enrollment numbers are up from what they projected. And going into the October count they expect it to hold, if not increase a little bit. That would greatly help the school district, which helps the borough, because that is where most of the money goes is to the school district in the form of direct appropriation for operation or school bond debt and also maintenance.
Q: Why has our student population been declining?
A: Part of it is homeschooling. Part of it is, possibly, we hear the demographic numbers that say there are less babies being born so that translates into less students. One of the other things that affects the student enrollment — and we’ve seen drastic increases and decreases — is with the turnover in the community of Coast Guard personnel. Because it depends upon: Are they bringing in families or [are they] single? And some of the families, do they have kids or not?
I’ve seen it in past years — because I’ve also served on the School Board — and I’ve seen those numbers get kind of wacky. The one thing that does concern me is the reduction in students in the outlying communities. That does concern me.
Q: What should the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly be doing, if anything, to try to keep more young adults from leaving the island once they’ve finished their education?
A: I feel we don’t have anything to do with that.
Q: In what area(s) is the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly doing its best work in regard to how it serves Kodiak residents?
A: Funding of the schools.
Q: What should be the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly’s top priority for the next five years?
A: One of my top priorities would be to continue with the maintenance of school facilities. Over the course of the last several years — because of the shortfall by the state on school reimbursement — part of what we call ‘renew and replace money’ was used to help fund that debt and also was not able to put new money into it in order to fund that debt.
Now, with getting the $12.1 million that was Kodiak’s shortfall, we’ve got some money to do some of the things that we’ve not been able to, so it’s the perfect opportunity. We’ve been doing some maintenance, but this gives us the ability to continue with [more of what’s needed]. You’re continually chasing it. With the facilities that we have — they’re major facilities in this community.
One of the things that the borough’s been doing for years that most of the time has helped is they have an architecture review board. And I’ve sat on that over many years, off and on. Right now I’m the Borough Assembly ex-officio representative to the architecture review board because I can’t sit on it if I sit on the Assembly. And that board in reviewing the plans helps to take a look at our facilities to make sure they’re going to weather well and learn from the mistakes of the past. So roofs and siding and windows are priorities right now on several of the schools in town.
I [also] think the borough needs to get some more land out there for sale and lower the mill rate.
