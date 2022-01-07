Kodiak residents hoping to move their trucks, cars or other big bulky items on or off the island or to the villages will not have an easy time doing so in the near future.
The M/V Kennicott will be in overhaul for longer than expected because of vendor delays, supply chain problems, and the realization that more work than anticipated needs to be done on the vessel, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced on Monday. As a result, she’s not scheduled to come to the island until April 29.
With the M/V Tustumena scheduled to be in overhaul until May, there won’t be any sailing to or from the island for the next three months. This will have an acute impact on people from all around Kodiak, and especially on the residents of Port Lions and Ouzinkie.
“Our community, because we’ve been blessed to have the ferry for so long, we’ve grown to depend on it,” Port Lions Mayor Dorinda Kewan said.
Even though January has just begun, Kewan is thinking about the summer. Fishing fleets and businesses, especially those tied to tourism, need weeks of preparation to get ready for the summer and rely on supplies from outside of the village, she said. Even though there are skiffs and planes, people need to be able to move around with their cars to transport large amounts of materials, according to Kewan. Any further delays in sailings will definitely affect the summer season, she said.
Kewan isn’t alone in her concerns.
The Kennicott has not been traveling to Ouzinkie for that long — the village finished expanding it’s dock to make it large enough for the Kennicott in September and since then, the ferry only went to the village twice. Regardless, since the Tustumena is in overhaul, people there are going to be impacted by the Kennicott’s absence, according to Elijah Jackson, the mayor of Ouzinkie.
Like in Port Lions, ferries are crucial to Ouzinkiel when it comes to transporting goods, traveling and also for people seeking medical attention, Jackson said. He knows this from experience: A few years ago, he hurt his back and could not travel on a plane. During that time, he depended on the Tustumena to get around.
“The breakdowns and the delay is not ideal, but I understand it,” Jackson said. “I’m trying to stay positive. I’m just happy we have that option in the first place. Whenever it’s up and running we’re going to utilize it.”
In some ways, the lack of ferry travel might be a good thing, Jackson said. With COVID cases spiking on the island, this might keep the virus out of Ouzinkie, he said. Currently, there is one person in Ouzinkie who has been diagnosed with COVID and Jackson would like to see the numbers stay low. So far, no one else has tested positive, he said.
Unlike Jackson, Kewan isn’t comforted by the thought of potential COVID mitigation. Fishermen will keep coming in and out of Ouzinkie on their own boats. If vessels stop in Kodiak and return to the village, the crew can carry COVID and it will spread, independent of the ferries, she said. Besides, the ferries take good precautions against COVID, according to Kewan.
The Department of Transportation could not be reached for comment.
