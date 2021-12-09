Starting in the new year, state regulations will change and certain ATVs will be allowed on roads with speed limits 45 miles per hour or less. These new rules will kick into effect in the City of Kodiak, but city residents shouldn’t rush to the DMV — the City Council is considering passing an ordinance in the near future that would once again prohibit the use of ATVs within city limits.
Bowe, 34, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, including 20 suspended and 10 years of parole, according to documents filed by the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak.
“In a high density traffic area like within the city I don’t see any good outcomes for this,” Councilman John Whiddon said. “I see more challenges by increasing our risk profile for any busy streets.”
Some council members also expressed concerns about people driving on sidewalks, but that would be prohibited by the law, which requires drivers to abide by all traffic rules.
There are benefits to allowing ATVs on certain city roads, Councilman Bob Stanford said. For instance, it would be easier to get around with certain ATVs when there is a lot of snow, especially if someone was trying to access Saint Herman’s Harbor or Trident Basin, he said. The topic is worth consideration, he said, and the rest of the council agreed.
The city has three options: opt out of the law allowing ATVs to drive on city streets by changing city code to specifically prohibit it; regulate the types of ATVs that can be used in the city or limit where ATVs can be driven, which would also require a change in the city code; or can adopt the states regulations concerning ATVs, which would not require any changes to city code.
On Tuesday, the City Council decided to draft an ordinance to amend city code and limit the use of ATVs in city limits, which it wants to open up to public comment in the future. Before any ordinance is drafted, the City Council wants to discuss the topic with members of the Borough Assembly during the Cooperative Relations Committee meeting on Dec. 15. As for the borough, it plans to look into the ordinance to see what impacts it may have, according to Kodiak Island Borough Mayor Bill Roberts.
The council will not be able to draft this ordinance and give the public enough time to review it and give feedback within the month of December, city of Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson said. As a result, come the new year, people will be able to drive ATVs in the city, but that might change in a few weeks, according to Branson. The City Council cautions people against paying money to register their ATVs until it makes a decision on the matter.
In the meantime, the Kodiak Police Department is preparing for people driving ATVs on city streets.
There are concerns that ATVs may have trouble keeping up with the flow of traffic in roads with speed limits of 45 miles per hour and that, if an accident were to happen, people in the ATVs might be seriously injured, Lt. Francis de la Fuente said.
“Especially on dark nights, people have to be very visible,” he said. “A major concern would be an accident [with a] big truck and a small ATV. It’s like hitting a motorcycle or a pedestrian, people just need to be very careful.”
Starting Jan. 1, the changes in state regulations will take effect. After that day, people will be able to register their ATVs, UTVs, four wheelers and side-by-sides for road use. All vehicles must be registered before they can be used on the streets. Snowmobiles and hovercrafts will not be permitted to drive on streets.
ATVs must have a headlight, red facing redlight or brake light, a rear facing red reflector, brakes, a muffler and a working throttle. Drivers must have a valid driver’s license and liability insurance that complies with AS 28.22. ATVs will follow the same traffic laws as other vehicles and drivers must use hand signals or install turn signals. Passengers must wear helmets. If the APV has seatbelts, they must be worn and, if needed, they must have child restraint seats for young children.
On Tuesday’s work session, the City Council also interviewed candidates seeking positions on various advisory boards. These interviews were recorded along with the rest of the work session and can be watched on the city of Kodiak YouTube page, which is linked to on the city of Kodiak website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.