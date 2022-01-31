Another person on Kodiak has died due to COVID or COVID-related symptoms, the Emergency Operations Center announced Friday. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths among island residents to 11.
In addition, two people were hospitalized in Kodiak due to reasons associated with COVID as of Friday, according to the EOC. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 114 COVID-related hospitalizations on the island. Based on numbers from the EOC, four people were hospitalized between Jan. 21 and Jan. 28.
There were 415 known, active cases of COVID on the island as of Friday, the EOC reported — 8% more than what was reported on Wednesday but 34% fewer cases than the number reported on Jan. 21. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 4,396 known cases of COVID on the island.
