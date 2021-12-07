A colorful cascade of Christmas lights and decorations await Kodiakans over the holiday season as the “Light the Rock” tour returns for a second year.
According to coordinator Kate Paulson, the Alaska Whitefish Trawlers Association will sponsor the event for a second year. Kodiak Electric Association will also serve as a sponsor in regard to the “best street” or the street voted to be the best selection of houses with Christmas displays.
Residents of Kodiak have through Sunday to nominate their own house, or their neighbor’s, which will then be added to a live “Light the Rock” map.
Paulson said the event was launched last year during the height of the COVID pandemic, when case counts were some of the highest for Kodiak.
“We thought it would be neat to have a safe event for families to enjoy, and it looks like we may seem to be needing it this year,” Paulson said. “We were encouraged by the Alaska Whitefish Trawlers Association to continue it again this year.”
Beginning Dec. 13 and for the next two weeks, people can follow the map while driving around and rank their three best houses, as well as their favorite street of homes.
“This is essentially a lighted house tour so families can look at their phones and drive around to view all the different houses,” Paulson said.
In addition a team of volunteer judges will be driving around to help with judging the houses. Winners will be announced just after Christmas.
Paulson, who had just returned to the Rock in 2020 after eight years living off-island, said she developed the idea last year after viewing Christmas lights with her family — something she did while living in Kodiak as a child.
The idea quickly lit up the community, she said, and drew a lot of support and participation. Last year’s “Light the Rock” event included 37 entries spreading from the Kodiak State Rodeo and Fairgrounds to Monashka Bay.
“The reaction was great, it was well-loved and it was an easy activity for families to do on a weeknight to go view lights,” Paulson said. “Seeing that tight-knit community was inspiring during a hard year with the pandemic. I hope we have a bigger showing of lights this year.”
Kodiak resident Jamela Wight, whose house won overall best house last year, said she has already set up decorations for this year. However, it wasn’t for the intent to win any prizes.
“I have a grandson that was 6 years old last year, and I decorated my house for him,” Wight said. “He asked me if I was going to decorate my house. I said I will decorate for him and my friend said she would help with that.”
Last year, Wight and a friend decorated her Teal Way residence over five days. By the end, it included hundreds of lights and 17 inflatables, including Santa Claus, snowmen, a gingerbread man, elves, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and a character from Paw Patrol.
This year, she decorated for the entire community, she said.
“Even now, I told my friend it’s nice to win but I just did this for the people that want to come by,” Wight said. “A father and daughter told me thank you for doing it for the kids. It makes me happy when the kids love the decorations. They stop and listen to music. It makes me feel good that people are stopping by to look at all the houses.”
Pauslon said a lot of places pull out all the stops for Christmas decorations and displays.
“There are a lot of amazing displays in Hemlock and in the Aleutian Homes area that are really creative and people have rigged some really nice displays,” Paulson said. “Woodland Acres are creative with inflatable light displays and Aviation Hill goes all out.”
She said that as with any Christmas light displays, “there is really a lot of variety.”
To nominate a house, people can visit www.alaskawhitefishtrawlers.org/light-the-rock
