Add another candidate for Alaska’s governor’s seat.
Republican Charlie Pierce, the Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor, filed his letter of intent to run for Alaska governor, according to a news release issued Saturday.
Pierce is serving his second term as mayor, which ends in 2023. He previously was an executive with Enstar Natural Gas Company.
“When elected I will work with all legislators and the Attorney General to restore the statutory PFD formula, while at the same time structuring state government to be more responsive and less cumbersome. This can be done with the view that it is “Alaskans First,” Pierce said in the release.
Also on the ballot for governor is incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former state legislator Les Gara, Alaska House Rep. Christopher Kurka, Libertarian candidate William Toien, Republican Bruce Walden and former Gov. Bill Walker.
