Carolyn Floyd had many titles throughout her life: mayor of Kodiak for 18 consecutive years, the first president of Kodiak Community College, member of the National League of City’s Advisory Board and founder of the Multicultural Forum.
But to her four children — Virginia, Max, Scott and Patrick — she was simply Mom. In addition to being one of the most prominent leaders in Kodiak, she found time to care for her kids as they were growing up and dote on her 12 grandchildren, according to her son Max.
“She loved her kids and loved hearing of our journey and loved her grandkids,” Max said. He went on to say, “This mayor talked with the higher people of influence within our state and our nation, yet she [was also] out in the front yard pitching a wiffle ball.”
Carolyn Floyd died Tuesday in her sleep at the age of 88.
When her children were little, Carolyn attended every single sporting event for all of her children and all of the teams that her husband, Joe Floyd, coached, according to her daughter Virginia. Back when her kids were children, when they had friends over for the night she would make mountains of waffles for them in the morning, according to a Facebook post from her son Patrick. When any of Carolyn’s kids came home from college, she would cook them their favorite meals, Max said.
The affection continued later in life: She mailed them cards with poems in them, and if the word “love” was in them she underlined it four times, Patrick wrote. Once she had grandchildren, she would bake them fresh cookies, make them ice cream in the summer and have batting practice in her yard, he wrote.
Carolyn’s love was not limited to her family.
“She was Kodiak’s Team Mom before that phrase ‘Team Mom’ ever even existed,” Patrick wrote in the post.
Carolyn, who was born in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, moved to Kodiak with Joe in 1955. Once on the island, she immersed herself in the community and did everything she could to shape its future, according to Max.
“It’s fitting that she passed while reclining in her chair by the front window for her nap while looking out over the town she loved so dearly,” Patrick wrote.
The list of things she did for the community is long: She taught at Kodiak High School and served as mayor, during which time she oversaw the construction of the Kodiak Police Station, City Fire Hall and ice rink, and she also founded the Multicultural Forum and the Celebration of Cultures event.
Perhaps the most defining part of her legacy is Kodiak Community College (now known simply as Kodiak College) and not just because the library is named after her.
Carolyn knew firsthand the struggles of trying to get a higher education without a college in town. She earned a degree from the University of Mississippi after moving to Kodiak, according to Virginia. Carolyn would spend summers taking in-person classes while visiting Joe’s family, and during the rest of the year she did coursework remotely after work. Back when Carolyn was earning her degree, remote classes consisted of corresponding with professors through snail mail, which involved shipping assignments and projects across the country, Virginia recalled. Carolyn did all of this while raising a family.
With the college in town, it became a lot easier for people to work and pursue a higher education, Virginia said.
“The Kodiak College has helped so many people over two successive generations, and Carolyn Floyd must be credited for making that happen,” said Duncan Fields, who took classes at the college while in high school. “The obstacles were substantial, and she navigated them.”
When Carolyn first started Kodiak Community College, classes were taught out of the high school. She led the process of getting the college accredited through the University of Alaska system — finding land, creating a building and staffing the school.
For a long time, the staffing and funding were minimal. Before he was a state senator, Gary Stevens was a teacher at Kodiak College. He started teaching there in 1975 and, at the time, he was one of seven full-time faculty members, he said. In addition to the full-time workers, there were 30 adjunct professors teaching a class a week, according to Stevens.
Stevens remembers an instance when he walked into her office with the intention of requesting more money to bring guest lecturers to the school. Before he opened his mouth, Carolyn said “No.” After explaining what he was asking for, she relented, saying, “Fine, if you must.”
She was a straight-laced woman, according to Kodiak schools Superintendent Larry LeDoux. She also wholeheartedly supported any cause she thought was worthwhile, he said.
LeDoux was one of the many people who took college classes in high school. His sophomore year, when the middle college system had yet to be established, he nervously walked into Carolyn’s office, asking if he could enroll in a geology class. She encouraged him to do just that, and he did very well in the class, he said. He started taking more classes and made progress in his pursuit of higher education.
“I wouldn’t be here today without her,” LeDoux said. He went on to say, “After talking with Carolyn, you always felt better about yourself than you did before the conversation.”
Even after he earned his degree and went on to work for the school district, Carolyn was still a mentor for him.
“She was a leader in every sense,” said Pat Branson, Carolyn’s successor as mayor of the City of Kodiak. “If you wanted to get involved in the community, she was really a person to know and meet and give you advice. She was motherly, but she was stern, organized, and she just had it down. She was a true leader and not just locally.”
Numerous people around the state and the country took note of Carolyn. She was on the Advisory Board of the National League of Cities, was one of the first female presidents of a college and was awarded a spot in the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame.
Carolyn was an inspiration to everyone she met, but especially to women, Virginia said. Carolyn proved that women could “do it all” — have families, careers and be leaders.
“She was a role model to my girls and her other granddaughters,” Virginia said. “It’s amazing the type of life she lived.”
Although Carolyn did it all, she did not do it alone, Virginia said.
Carolyn’s husband, Joe Floyd, a long-time coach and creator of the Joe Floyd Basketball Tournament, was her partner in every sense of the word, according to Max. The two were a “golden pair,” Branson said. When Carolyn and Joe came to Kodiak, Alaska was not yet a state. There was a lot of room for growth, and the leaders in town had grand visions.
“[Carolyn and Joe] were here at a time that they could serve,” Max said. “They just willingly, lovingly, eagerly stepped into a vacuum of leadership that wasn’t there.”
They supported each other in everything they did — Carolyn turned out to his games, drove kids to different summer camps, hosted team dinners at their house and was a mentor, according to Virginia. Joe loved Carolyn, encouraged her to go to college and stood by her in her professional and personal life, Virginia said.
Because of all this, Fields makes this prediction: One hundred years from now, they will be two of the most important figures in Kodiak history.
