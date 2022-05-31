Friend Contractors LLC has been chosen as the construction company to lead the Baranof Park improvement project.
City Manager Mike Tvenge was given authorization to sign a $5 million contract with Friend Contractors to carry out the project, according to documents in the agenda packet for Thursday’s city council meeting.
Friend Contractors was chosen because it submitted the lower bid out of two bids sent to the city. The Baranof Park improvement project will enclose the ice rink at the Baranof Park Recreation Center and add bathrooms, changing rooms, office space, storage and skate rental space, and a ground-level three-lane indoor walking track.
The Baranof Park improvement project is being funded through a public-private partnership between the city and the Kodiak Hockey League, the latter of which established the Friends of Baranof Park Committee, Councilman John
Whiddon said. The Friends of Baranof Park raised $2.6 million that went toward the creation of the project, including the costs of design and construction, according to documents. The money that the Friends of Baranof Park con-
tributed came from donations and grants.
“[The Friends of Baranof Park, and the city’s Parks and Recreation Director Corey Gronn] have gone over and above what anyone would have expected and raised more money than I think anybody thought possible,” Whiddon
said. He went on to say, “I think this is a wonderful effort and I can’t wait to see the final product.”
The council also gave Tvenge the go-ahead to create a $207,200 contract with AIM Maintenance LLC. Previously, the city hired AIM to install four Portland Loos in the downtown area. This new contract will amend that contract so that one of the loos will be installed in front of the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center and another spot will be “stubbed out,” or the piping will be put in place for a fifth loo to be installed at a future date, according to meeting documents.
CITY TO MOVE $47M BUDGET TO PUBLIC HEARING, SECOND READING NEXT MEETING
The City Council reviewed its first reading of the fiscal 2023 budget. The council unanimously voted to advance the budget to a second reading and public hearing at its next regular meeting on June 9.
The city is projecting the budget will have a combined expenses of $47.4 million, excluding capital projects, according to documents in the agenda packet. This is a 22.8% increase from the previous fiscal budget, however this projected budget is still balanced. Documents in the agenda packet state that the increase in this funding is due to the rising costs of health insurance costs, employee benefits and operational expenses, as well as more personnel.
