Koniag Inc. joined a growing list of organizations rallying to put the Alaska Tribal Recognition Act on a ballot initiative.
If approved, the act would require the state to formally recognize the 229 Alaskan Native tribes that are recognized by the federal government. This would solely be a constitutional change, according to the Alaska Department of Law. However, even though the Alaska Tribal Recognition Act would not have any legal ramifications, it would have a strong symbolic impact, according to Tom Panamaroff, Koniag’s regional and legislative affairs executive.
“Our tribes are here in Alaska and are going to be here in Alaska,” Panamaroff said. “They’re not going away, they do important work, they represent an important section of the state’s population and there should be a good relationship between the state and the tribes.”
Koniag’s endorsement, which was announced on the organization’s Facebook page on Dec. 21, follows those of the Old Harbor Native Corp. and the Tangirnaq Native Village. Koniag wanted to assist them out of principle, Panamaroff said.
“We support our tribes and all the good work that they do,” he said. “This issue has been around for a while [and it’s important].”
The movement to have a referendum over the Alaska Tribal Recognition Act was started by the nonprofit, nonpartisan electoral reform organization Alaskans for Better Government. Alaskans for Better Government must get 36,140 signatures from registered voters across the state before Jan. 18 in order for a referendum to occur either during the primaries in August or the general election in November.
Before Alaskans for Better Government started campaigning for the act, a bill with identical language was introduced in the Alaska State House of Representatives at the last legislative session. That bill, officially titled, “An Act providing for state recognition of federally recognized tribes; and providing for an effective date,” or House Bill 123, passed the house during the last night of the legislative session. When the state legislative body reconvenes, the Alaska State Senate will have the ability to approve this bill.
Whether the act passes through a ballot initiative or is approved by state legislatures is inconsequential, according to Panamaroff. The most important thing is that the state formally acknowledges Alaska Native tribes, he said.
“At the end of the day, what we want to see is state recognition,” Panamaroff said. “That’s what’s going to be remembered — that the state recognized tribes in the long term rather than the path that it took to get there.”
