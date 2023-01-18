St. Herman Harbor

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror 

The Borough Assembly and City Council are meeting jointly tonight to discuss, among other things, a proposed $40 million overhaul of St. Herman Harbor’s infrastructure, which supports more than 400 vessels. This photo of St. Herman was taken on Tuesday.

The Borough Assembly and City Council will be holding a regularly scheduled joint work session tonight where they will discuss everything from capital improvement projects and the Kodiak Fisheries Work Group to the borough mayor’s update on consolidation and a group call with Sen. Gary Stevens and Rep. Louise Stutes.

Among capital improvement projects is a $40 million plan for St. Herman Harbor infrastructure replacement.

