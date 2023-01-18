The Borough Assembly and City Council will be holding a regularly scheduled joint work session tonight where they will discuss everything from capital improvement projects and the Kodiak Fisheries Work Group to the borough mayor’s update on consolidation and a group call with Sen. Gary Stevens and Rep. Louise Stutes.
Among capital improvement projects is a $40 million plan for St. Herman Harbor infrastructure replacement.
The proposed two-phase project would result in the reconstruction of the Near Island harbor and the replacement of nearly all its float systems, according to the agenda meeting packet.
“Currently, the harbor has been losing one dock per year due to aging and the elements,” the document states. “A dock loss results in two vessel berths along with the revenue generated for the harbor.”
The document goes on to state that the “latest inspection report” indicates that many parts of the harbor are in “very poor condition,” and the 40-year-old float system is suffering from failing concrete and rotting support pilings as well as deteriorating walers and bullrails and a failing elec- trical system.
St. Herman Harbor moores more than 400 vessels, including what the agenda documents say is “much of Kodiak’s commercial fishing fleet and about two-thirds of the vessels in Kodiak.”
The first phase of a larger project to upgrade the city’s waste water treatment plant is also on the agenda. The project, at a stated cost of $19 million, is partly in response to a new regulation that will require additional monitoring and testing requirements, according to the agenda packet.
The facility serves 2,667 households and businesses, including the USCG Base Kodiak and, indirectly, the Pacific Spaceport Complex, documents state. The city of Kodiak is requesting $19 million in state funding for the project.
An update on the city’s new fire station, which has secured millions of dollars in state and federal funding, also will be discussed. Last November, Kodiak City Manager Mike Twenge told KDM that planning for the new fire station had hit an important milestone — the 35% designed threshold. At the time, Twenge said he hoped that a contractor could be picked by the end of January.
A proposed expansion of the Kodiak Community Health Center also is on the agenda. A total of $8.3 million in funding for the $25.85 million project has been reserved, according to the agenda.
“KCHC is in need of increasing [its] clinic space and is planning an expansion project,” according to the meeting agenda. Details were not immediately available.
There are also service area road improvements and paving, several village improvements, school improvements and recreational projects including parks, playgrounds and beach access on the agenda.
The city and borough also will be looking at a new resolution for the Kodiak Fisheries Work Group. The last resolution, introduced in June 2021, failed to pass. The newest version would change the monthly meeting requirement to at least twice a year and remove the requirement for the review of the monthly Kodiak Fisheries Analyst/Consultant report. These changes are being proposed out of concerns for flexi- bility during seasons for various fisheries.
The meeting is scheduled to convene at 6:30 pm in the library’s multipurpose room.
