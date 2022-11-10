The Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education has named new officers and added a new board member, who ran unopposed in last month’s local elections.
Dave Johnson is now serving as president of the board and Judy Carstens as vice president. Katie Oliver is serving as the clerk of the board, and newly installed member Jim Pryor is serving as board treasurer.
Former board President Julie Hill, who chose not to run for re-election, recently administered the oath of office to Pryor as one of her final official duties.
Pryor, who has lived in Kodiak since 1977, taught school here for more than 30 years, including stints in Larsen Bay, Chiniak, Peterson and East elementaries and Kodiak Middle School.
He also has four adult children who attended Kodiak schools for their entire K-12 educations.
Pryor retired from teaching in 2008, and he helps run a family set net operation on the south end of Kodiak Island during the summer.
The Board of Education is Pryor’s first foray into politics, and he said he was motivated to get involved by the educational challenges brought on by the COVID pandemic.
“I currently have two granddaughters in elementary school, and became acutely aware of educational problems highlighted by the COVID mandates in our district and across the nation,” Pryor said, in an email response to questions submitted by the Kodiak Daily Mirror.
“Our children have lost two years of quality education and student performance has plummeted,” Pryor said. “I felt I had something to give back to education in the Kodiak schools and wanted to be involved in the long process of restoring excellence in our schools.”
Pryor said there is not any single issue that will be his primary focus while serving on the board. Rather, he said there is a “combination of forces” that creates what he calls “serious challenges” to helping Kodiak kids to get the educations they deserve.
“I feel KIBSD currently has the leadership to address the challenges before us and get our students moving forward,” Pryor said, adding: “I hope parents will join KIBSD in a partnership to produce a quality education for all our children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.