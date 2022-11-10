School board

Courtesy of Kodiak Island Borough School District

Julie Hill, outgoing Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education president, swears in new board member Jim Pryor at a recent meeting. 

The Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education has named new officers and added a new board member, who ran unopposed in last month’s local elections.

Dave Johnson is now serving as president of the board and Judy Carstens as vice president. Katie Oliver is serving as the clerk of the board, and newly installed member Jim Pryor is serving as board treasurer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.