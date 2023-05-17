Alaska Airlines

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

An Alaska Airlines plane at the Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport.  

Alaska Airlines’ customers flying from Anchorage to places more than 680 miles away now have more in-flight dining options.

Earlier this month, Alaska Airlines doubled the variety of pre-order food offerings in the main cabin and added five different entrees available for first-class guests.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.