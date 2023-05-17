Alaska Airlines’ customers flying from Anchorage to places more than 680 miles away now have more in-flight dining options.
Earlier this month, Alaska Airlines doubled the variety of pre-order food offerings in the main cabin and added five different entrees available for first-class guests.
Kodiak residents ending their trip in Anchorage will not have the chance for dining options, and trips to Fairbanks or Juneau will be too short. But Anchorage to Seattle or Portland or Boise would all qualify.
“We’re always looking to spark joy with great food and drink on board our flights, delivering a delicious meal or craft beverage with care as a part of our award-winning service,” Managing Director of Guest Products Todd Traynor-Corey said in a statement. “What our guests have to say is important, and they told us that more food and beverage variety would be great, so we set out to make that happen.
“We’ve worked hard to give our guests of all ages a wider selection of food, from classic comfort food to more healthy options all while representing the vibrant flavors of the West Coast.”
The airline has added new breakfast, lunch and dinner options for main cabin passengers including new sandwiches, salads and wraps. Hot food has again become available for flights to and from Hawaii.
For first-class passengers, new steak, chicken and pasta options have become available.
Passengers are able to pre-order meals up to 20 hours prior to departure.
