Today’s calendar highlights Crab Fest activities. Next week’s ARTS, BEATS & FEATS will be back to normal. Send information about your upcoming event to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
TODAY
— 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Crab Fest Annual Book Sale, Kodiak Public Library.
— 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Lego Building Contest, Kodiak Elks Lodge, upstairs restaurant.
— 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Crab Festival Art Show, Fisherman’s Hall.
— 6 p.m.: Chess tournament, Teen Center.
— 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Galley Tables Storytelling, Crab Fest Stage on the Mall.
— 8 p.m.: Crooked Island & Homebru, Tony’s Bar.
SATURDAY
— 9:30 a.m.: Crab Festival Shrimp Parade, Noodles parking lot.
— 10 a.m.: Crab Festival Grand Parade, Mill Bay Road between Powell and Bartel.
— 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Crab Fest Annual Book Sale, Kodiak Public Library.
— 11:30 a.m.: Kodiak Balalaika Players, Kodiak History Museum.
— 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Crab Festival Art Show, Fisherman’s Hall.
— Noon to 8 p.m.: Lego Building Contest, Kodiak Elks Lodge, upstairs restaurant.
— 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Kodiak Alutiiq Dancers, Crab Fest Stage on the Mall.
— 1 p.m.: Norm Holm Memorial Survival Suit Race, harbor.
— 2 p.m.: Kodiak Lion’s Club Sawdust Pile, on the spit.
— 2 p.m.: Youth Foot Races, Baranof Park.
— 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Matt Mahan Banjo Player, Crab Fest Stage on the Mall.
— 3 p.m.: Rotary Fish Toss, boat ramp at the spit.
— 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Lion’s Club Championship Armwrestling, Tony’s on the Mall.
— 6 p.m.: Ping Pong Tournament, Teen Center.
SUNDAY
— 9 a.m.: Pasagshak-to-Kodiak Bike Race, Pasagshak River.
— 11 a.m. to noon: Crawl the Rock, Baby!, Sargent Park, History Museum Lawn.
— Noon: Crab Festival Golf Tournament, Bear Valley Golf Course.
— Noon: Pillar Mountain Classic Race, Armory Building. Early start at 11 a.m.
— Noon to 5 p.m.: Crab Fest Annual Book Sale, Kodiak Public Library.
Noon to 6 p.m.: Lego Building Contest, Kodiak Elks Lodge, upstairs restaurant.
— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Kiwanis Club Nail Benders Boat Building, on the spit near Oscar’s Dock.
— 2 p.m.: Kodiak Lion’s Club Sawdust Pile, on the spit.
— 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Fishermen’s Memorial Service, Harbormasters Building.
— 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Home Bru concert, Crab Fest Stage on the Mall.
MONDAY
— 9 a.m. to noon: 4-H Sourdough Pancake Breakfast, Kodiak Elks Lodge, upstairs
— 11 a.m. to noon: Veterans Memorial Service, Kodiak City Cemetery.
— 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Blessing of the Fleet, on the spit near the Snow Dock.
— 1 p.m.: Rubber Duck Race, Russian River.
