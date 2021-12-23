Christmas is around the corner. For those of you without a place to worship for the holiday, the following congregations have services that are open to the public and free to attend:
• Berean Baptist Church
1216 Ismailov St.
907-486-3458
Christmas Eve Song and Scripture Service, 6-7 p.m.
• Community Baptist Church
216 Mill Bay Road
907-486-3458
6 p.m. Christmas Eve Service
• St. James the Fisherman
421 Thorsheim St.
907-486-5276
4 p.m. Christmas Eve Service
Masks are required
• St. Mary’s Parish
2932 Mill Bay Rd.
907-486-5411
Christmas Eve, 5 p.m., 8 p.m.
Christmas Services, 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m.
Masks are recommended
• St. Paul Lutheran Church
3077 E. Rezanof Dr.
907-486-3632
Christmas Eve Service, 6:30 p.m.
• Frontier Baptist Church
1016 Willow St.
907-486-3589
7p.m. Christmas Eve Service
• Lighthouse Baptist Church
1110 Baranof St.
907-512-6484
Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m.
Don’t see your church? Email information about your services to alex@kodiakdailymirror.com and we will add it to our list online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.