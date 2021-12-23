Church

Berean Baptist Church is one of many Kodiak churches hosting a Christmas Eve service. 

Christmas is around the corner. For those of you without a place to worship for the holiday, the following congregations have services that are open to the public and free to attend: 

 

• Berean Baptist Church

1216 Ismailov St.

907-486-3458

Christmas Eve Song and Scripture Service, 6-7 p.m.

 

• Community Baptist Church

216 Mill Bay Road

907-486-3458

6 p.m. Christmas Eve Service

 

• St. James the Fisherman

421 Thorsheim St.

907-486-5276

4 p.m. Christmas Eve Service

Masks are required

 

• St. Mary’s Parish

2932 Mill Bay Rd.

907-486-5411

Christmas Eve, 5 p.m., 8 p.m.

Christmas Services, 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m.

Masks are recommended

 

• St. Paul Lutheran Church

3077 E. Rezanof Dr.

907-486-3632

Christmas Eve Service, 6:30 p.m.

 

• Frontier Baptist Church

1016 Willow St.

907-486-3589

7p.m. Christmas Eve Service

 

• Lighthouse Baptist Church

1110 Baranof St.

907-512-6484

Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m.

 

Don’t see your church? Email information about your services to alex@kodiakdailymirror.com and we will add it to our list online.

