After sending out 419 notices and waiting more than three months for a response, the Borough Assembly decided to hold a public hearing on whether to rezone the area around the Safeway parking lot and the GCI store from Industrial District to Business District. No commenters participated in a public hearing Thursday night on the issue. The decision was recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
$2.4M CONTRACT FOR TREATMENT PLANT CONTRACT
The Borough Assembly approved a $2.4 million contract with Dawson Construction LLC to build an 1,800-square-foot addition to the Leachate Treatment Plant, 2853 Spruce Cape Road. The project will address persistent scaling problems caused by excess calcium carbonate during the treatment process through improved processing equipment.
The Kodiak Island Borough expects to pay for the project from a combination of several or all of the following sources: the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, the borough’s enterprising fund, and/or a loan from the United States Department of Agriculture.
PRINCE WILLIAM SOUND CITIZEN REGIONAL ADVISORY COUNCIL
Rebecca Skinner, the Kodiak representative on the Prince William Sound Citizen Regional Advisory Council, will step down from her position in May. Mayor Bill Roberts is taking nominations for another person to fill her position. Appointees do not need to be government workers.
The Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council was formed after the Exxon-Valdez Oil Spill in 1989. The PWSRCAC makes proposals to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation concerning oil drilling regulations on behalf of the people in areas impacted by the Exxon-Valdez Oil Spill.
LAND
ACKNOWLEDGMENT
Cort Neff spoke during Citizen’s Comments to express concern over proposed land acknowledgement statements. Neff claimed that several of his Alaska Native friends took offense with the reference to “10 tribes” in some of the proposed statements, and that some of them did not believe that the Borough Assembly should recite a land acknowledgement at all.
The Borough Assembly plans to have a public hearing at its next in-person meeting over whether to permanently put an acknowledgement statement to its agendas. In past discussions about land acknowledgement statements, all members of the Borough Assembly expressed a desire to have one at the start of assembly meetings but disagreed on the wording of a statement.
