Dog

CALEB OSWELL//Kodiak Daily Mirror

Stephanie Swisher walks her dog down Mill Bay Beach on Saturday. 

 Lev Oswell

Kodiak set one record and tied another with last week’s mild temperatures, but don’t expect a repeat this week.

Today’s temperature is supposed to top out at 29, and it is likely to feel even cooler with wind gusts as high as 30 miles an hour. The rest of the week carries a chance of snow, according to the National Weather Service, with a high on Tuesday topping out at 28, and highs the rest of the week at or near 36.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.