Kodiak set one record and tied another with last week’s mild temperatures, but don’t expect a repeat this week.
Today’s temperature is supposed to top out at 29, and it is likely to feel even cooler with wind gusts as high as 30 miles an hour. The rest of the week carries a chance of snow, according to the National Weather Service, with a high on Tuesday topping out at 28, and highs the rest of the week at or near 36.
The layer of dust covering much of Kodiak reveals just how little precipitation we’ve received this month so far — 0.88 inches — and most of that came on the first two days of the month. On average, March is the second driest month of the year for Kodiak, with precipitation typically totaling only 4.8 inches.
Last week was still dry, but Kodiak residents gladly took the warmer temperatures that Mother Nature was willing to give us last week.
Kodiak set a record high for last Wednesday at 54 degrees, beating the old record for March 8 by 4 degrees. That record dated back to 1955. Last Friday, Kodiak tied its record high — also set in 1955 — at 49 degrees.
That unseasonably warm weather goes against our monthly norms for March, which currently has longer-range forecasts for Kodiak to be slightly cooler than normal, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Michael Kutz.
“We’re under a little bit of a high pressure area, which [was] bringing the warm air up from the south over the gulf and everything else,” Kutz said in an interview with KDM, referencing last week’s weather.
Kutz described last week’s records as a “hiccup” in the overall picture, and are not an uncommon occurrence. He said the general trend is for more of these events to occur as climate trends change.
Kodiak can expect the next two weeks to be cooler than normal with above average precipitation levels. This could lead to increased chances for snow, though there is not likely to be much accumulation, according to Kutz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.