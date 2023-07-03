Comment period open for proposed winter ferry schedule

The M/V Kennicott arrives in Kodiak on July 1, 2020. 

 DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The M/V Kennicott has been placed on the proposed winter ferry schedule after being out of the water for nine months and counting because of repairs and staffing issues. 

After being out of service since last November, the Kennicott is scheduled to return to the waters beginning Nov. 17, but not yet on cross-gulf service.

