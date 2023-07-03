The M/V Kennicott has been placed on the proposed winter ferry schedule after being out of the water for nine months and counting because of repairs and staffing issues.
After being out of service since last November, the Kennicott is scheduled to return to the waters beginning Nov. 17, but not yet on cross-gulf service.
Instead, the proposed schedule places the vessel on routes for Bellingham, Wash., and Prince Rupert, Canada. The Kennicott would begin its cross-gulf route March 7.
The Kennicott began its layup with scheduled repairs in 2022, but stayed out of service because of hiring and retention issues. The vessel was originally scheduled to return to service months ago.
The M/V Tustumena has continued to serve Kodiak and surrounding areas on a regular basis so far this year. But that would be changing, too, based on the winter schedule under consideration. Kodiak could experience another long lay-up season for the vessel in 2024, similar to 2023.
The Tustumena is scheduled to begin service on Feb. 15 and continue through the rest of the winter schedule and into April. But, luckily, with the Kennicott back, service would return to Kodiak and the surrounding areas in March in-between Kennicott’s cross-gulf runs.
The Department of Transportation placed the Kennicott as a priority over other offline vessels to receive the staff it needs to operate. But that could only happen if the Alaska Marine Highway System is able to hire additional crew needed to sail the Kennicott. The Department of Transportation and Public Facilities could not be reached for comment for this story.
For most of last year and so far this year, the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has been on what it describes as an “aggressive hiring campaign.” It used headhunters, took part in career fairs across Alaska and Washington, used targeted advertising and offered $5,000 signing bonuses to attract new crew members.
Other measures included a proposed change that would allow retired vessel crew to come back and fill positions in the highway system. Another change that has been in the works for months would allow for the onboarding process for new crew to take significantly less time.
During the time it has typically taken to get new crew members ready to sail, many of them have been finding other work and don’t return. Both proposed changes are in process and will take more time before being implemented, according to the Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.