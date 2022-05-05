Next Step Dance Kodiak will be performing “The Adventures of Pinocchio” on Friday and Saturday at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium.
“The Adventures of Pinocchio” is a retelling of the classic story of Pinocchio, according to Mary Beth Loewen, the owner of Next Step Dance and the director of the ballet performance. It is based on the 19th century novel by Italian author Carlo Collodi. Collodi’s story is about a woodcarver named Geppetto who longs for a son and his wooden puppet named Pinocchio that comes to life.
“We always try to pick a show that has a great story that anyone can relate to and one that kids to adults can be in,” Loewen said.
Over 250 dancers, ages 3 and up, will be performing in this production, she said. Out of the entire dancing cast, less than 10 people are over the age of 18, according to Loewen.
“I think that people are going to be so impressed by the professionalism and the quality of performance that these students bring to the stage,” Loewen said.
This performance is a very emotional experience for some of the dancers, according to Lexi Gier. Gier, who will play the role of the man-eating sperm whale Monstro, is one of five graduating seniors at Kodiak High School who is performing in the show.
“It’s been so bittersweet, because for us seniors, it is our last show,” Gier said.
All of the seniors will have solo dances, according to Loewen.
The show will end with a performance from KHS senior Ishi Taboy, who is one of the three dancers playing Pinocchio. She will be playing Pinocchio when she — in this production, Pinocchio is a girl — is a “real girl,” according to Taboy. Taboy has been dancing since she was three years old, she said.
Many of the dancers in the show have been dancing since they were three years old, according to Loewen.
This includes eighth grader Minna Trenery, who is also playing Pinocchio after the doll comes to life, but before she is “real,” according to Trenery. Trenery is no stranger to dance recitals, and has even gotten the lead role in several, but never in a production this large, she said
The show will be good and seeing it is a great way to support the arts in Kodiak, according to sophomore Abigail Pruitt, who is playing the role of Gepetto.
The show will open at 6 p.m. on Friday in the Gerald C. Wilson at the high school. There will also be performances at noon and at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
