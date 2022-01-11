There are many ways to serve the country, which is something that Richard Carman, a recreation specialist at the U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Division knows well.
Even though he is not a service member, he still supports the Coast Guard through his efforts to accommodate service members and does his best to make them and their families’ time here better and easier.
Carman’s efforts, and the efforts of his team, have been noted numerous times throughout the year. Most recently, the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Division at Base Kodiak won the title of the Coast Guard’s Program of the Year for 2020 for the Large Ashore category.
The MWR’s mission is to “uplift the spirits of the Coast Guard family and be an essential element of Coast Guard mission readiness, resiliency and retention through customer-owned and driven MWR programs and services around the world.” The Program of the Year is an award that recognizes the MWR division that does the best job providing support for service members and their families.
The Morale, Welfare and Recreation Division has a wide purview. It runs the hotel, gym and pizza parlor on base, as well as the Child Development Center, Youth Activities Program, and sponsors activities off base like the Kodiak City basketball league, and trains people to participate in the Boys and Girls Club of America.
“As military members, we’re on duty all the time, 24 hours a day, so having these services close by at little or no cost is a way to make sure that we can support [service members’] mental wellbeing,” Commander Anna Steel, the Coast Guard Base Kodiak Personnel Support Department head, said. “[We] support their work-life balance to the best possible way, considering that those balances tip toward work much of the time. We also support their spouses and families.”
This task has been especially difficult these past two years, because of the pandemic, Carman said. Due to concerns over COVID, the base had to temporarily shut down some of its brick and mortar facilities like the gym and was forced to avoid gathering in closed spaces, Carman said. The MWR got around this by moving their programs outside or doing them remotely, he said. It focused more on outdoor programming, sent out 579 STEM kits for kids, ran teen programs over Zoom and delivered food to people in quarantine, the application they sent in for the 2020 Program of the Year Award described.
“We just stand ready to modify our operations to present as safe as possible options to keep things open,” Carman said. “We’ve learned to be pretty flexible over a year and a half.”
In addition to placing first in the MWR Program of the Year competition in 2020, Base Kodiak also won the accolade for 2019 and placed second in it in 2018. In 2016, Base Kodiak’s MWR was given the Gold Medal Award for the National Recreation and Parks Association in the Armed Forces Category, where they competed against self-nominated MWR Divisions from across all branches of the military. The MWR was also awarded the Coast Guard Meritorious Team Commendations which recognized the MWR’s teamwork in 2020, 2018, 2016, 2014 and 2013.
“They’re the hardest working staff I know, they’re always working,” Steele said. “They happen to fall in my department, I supervise them and I feel really, really fortunate to work with all of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.