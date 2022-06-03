The Kodiak History Museum will be opening the exhibit “Making History, Day by Day: Kodiak, Our Stories, and the COVID-19 Pandemic,” on June 10, according to a press release from the museum.
This exhibit was created as a reflection on how the pandemic impacted Kodiak, according to the release. It will feature photos, stories and other information about Kodiak community members as well as digital artwork by Ronald Jackson, according to the release.
At the museum’s request, people from Kodiak sent photos, stories, memes and more to the Kodiak History Museum during the pandemic, which stored them in its digital research files to preserve the content for future researchers and community members.
“We received a lot of questions about the 1918 influenza pandemics [at the start of the COVID pandemic], and we did not have a ton of information,” Collections Manager Margaret Gruetert said in the press release. “We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic is history in the making, and what better time is there to collect history than when it is actually happening?”
Parts of the exhibit have already been displayed at the Best Western Kodiak Inn, Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium and the Kodiak Public Library between December 2021 and April 2022, the release states. However, the exhibit has never been shown in its entirety. This will finally happen when the Kodiak History Museum opens up its own display next week.
The materials for the exhibit were compiled by Kodiak History Museum Curator Lynn Walker.
The exhibit will remain up until August, according to the press release.
The Kodiak History Museum will air the final episode of “The Long Haul” on June 8, leading up to the opening “Making History, Day by Day,” the press release states. “The Long Haul” is a partnership between the museum and KMXT that reflects the past and future of Kodiak in the pandemic, the release states.. It was produced alongside the “Making History, Day by Day” exhibit, according to the press release. The episode will air at 9 to 10 a.m. on KMXT, the press release announced.
