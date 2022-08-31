When 14-year-old Alexander Davis picked up Reuben in May, the little pink pig weighed only 36 pounds. After a few months of loving care and meals that included grower feed, milk, bread, fruit, corn and treats such as scrambled eggs, Reuben has grown to 276 pounds, and he’s one of seven local pigs ready to go to market.

Alexander and his fellow Kodiak 4-H members have spent the last four months learning to care for their pigs. Part of that process includes feeding, monitoring their health, deterring rodents, and keeping detailed records along the way. Recently, it has also included walking their pigs daily to encourage endurance for the ring and promote quality meat. 

