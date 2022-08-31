When 14-year-old Alexander Davis picked up Reuben in May, the little pink pig weighed only 36 pounds. After a few months of loving care and meals that included grower feed, milk, bread, fruit, corn and treats such as scrambled eggs, Reuben has grown to 276 pounds, and he’s one of seven local pigs ready to go to market.
Alexander and his fellow Kodiak 4-H members have spent the last four months learning to care for their pigs. Part of that process includes feeding, monitoring their health, deterring rodents, and keeping detailed records along the way. Recently, it has also included walking their pigs daily to encourage endurance for the ring and promote quality meat.
On Saturday, Kodiak 4-H livestock members will lead their not-so-little pigs around the arena at the Kodiak Fairgrounds in the Kodiak Livestock Show, an event free and open to the public, starting at 9 a.m. At noon, the pigs will be auctioned off in the first Junior Market Livestock Show and Auction in more than 30 years, according to Kate Schaberg, Kodiak 4-H program coordinator.
“Since May, I have seen so much growth in not just the pigs, but the kids as well, it’s truly remarkable,” Schaberg said. “They have invested their time, money, energy and love into this project and their pigs, and in doing so, they are learning so many life skills, and blossoming into responsible, caring young adults … and that’s what 4-H is about.”
4-H livestock project leader Brittany Keplinger said the last few years has shown how important local agriculture is to the community.
“Knowing where our food comes from, and knowing it was raised ethically, should be a priority, “ Keplinger said.
It takes a community to raise a pig, she said. Before the pigs arrived, the Rendezvous provided space for a spaghetti feed fundraiser, organized by the 4-H livestock members. Most of the pigs have been housed in pens, built by the 4-H families, on space provided by Friends of the Kodiak Fair & Rodeo. Katja Johnson provided five of the seven pigs; the Kodiak Vet Clinic vaccinated the two who came from off island; the Salvation Army provided excess milk, eggs and bread to feed the pigs. Countless community members, including Gus Dugan, have been providing help and resources for the kids, just hoping to see them succeed.
“The kids have been working really hard,” said Melissa Davis, Alexander’s mother. “A neat dynamic has evolved among the kids. There are some kids that have experience with raising animals, and they have helped out the kids with no experience, encouraging a camaraderie among the kids in a pretty competitive program.”
“My family started this program so we could experience the process of raising animals, but it has touched our lives in so many ways… When adults sacrifice their time to put into other people’s kids lives…it’s just magic. We are so thankful,” Davis said.
The pigs — named Pua, St. Joan, Hammy, Poppy, Greasy, Tip Toe and Reuben — are all breeds well-known for producing excellent meat. They will weigh between 180-290 pounds at auction, yielding about 70% of their body weight as meat.
The pigs will be auctioned by the head, and the price will be determined by the highest bid at auction. The buyers will be responsible to process their meat down past the half, and several gracious community members have offered to help those needing assistance processing their meat past this point.
In-person registration begins at 11 a.m. on Sept. 3, with the auction to follow at noon. For those who are not interested in a whole hog, but wish to support the program, the auctioneer will accept add-ons for each pig, a donation to help support the 4-H youth. For more information and the auction and bidder registration visit http://www.alaska4h.org/kodiak-4-h-livestock.html.
