Christmas is a time of year to be with family and friends, according to Summer Wagner, a student in Chris Hicks’ third grade class at Peterson Elementary. Unfortunately, not every family has what they need to enjoy the holiday, which is why she is doing her part to help families in the community enjoy what is her favorite day of the year, she said.
Wagner is one of 17 students in Hicks’ class. Like many of her classmates, at school on Friday she was wrapping gifts and getting them ready to be delivered to families who could use some help during the holidays.
“I like that I’m helping people so they can have a Christmas,” Wagner said. “I really wish they could have a Christmas every year and that they’re happy and warm and have everything they need.”
Holiday gift giving has become a yearly tradition at Peterson Elementary School. It began 15 years ago, when Hicks reached out to the Office of Children’s Services to see if there was anything his students could do to help a family who was struggling during the season. Since then, 10 other classes at the school have joined the effort, each one sponsoring a different family that they were paired with by the Office of Children’s Services, he said.
“This whole project started with my desire to teach students the importance of helping others that are less fortunate,” Hicks said. “I also wanted to teach children the importance of empathy.”
Students have fully embraced gift giving. Students in Hicks’ class are assigned individuals to provide gifts for and many of them went above and beyond by buying gifts for every member of the family, he said. When it comes to preparing the gifts to be given, his students enthusiastically act as “elves” on the last day of school before Christmas Break, even though they are missing parts of their class parties.
“Throughout these years, it has amazed me how caring children can be,” Hicks said. “[It’s not just] about ‘giving not receiving,’ but giving to people who are in need that you do not know. This is where empathy grows, and hopefully continues.”
The gifts vary, including bikes, clothes, arts supplies, sleds, diapers for infants and even restaurant coupons for parents, Hicks said. For the first time ever, people were asking for food-gifts — mostly snacks — according to Hicks.
The students responded to these needs by donating more this year than they ever had in the past. Hicks’ class alone donated over 50 gifts, he said. Each gift was donated by the families of the students at Peterson. In the end, over 400 gifts were donated this year to the 11 families in need, he said.
Hicks suspects that COVID-19 played a role in the tremendous number of gifts that were donated. The pandemic made everyone more acutely aware of the needs in the community, including children, he said. This, combined with an inherent desire to be helpful that most kids have, sparked an incredible display of kindness, he said.
“Children are incredibly generous. As far as I’m concerned, you just need to open the door for them,” Hicks said. “They want to help in any way they can and when they bring that spirit of generosity home to their parents, it’s contagious.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.