Most schools take field trips and do special things as the school year draws to a close. Kodiak’s Peterson Elementary School did something not a lot of elementary schools would attempt.
It hosted its first-ever chess tournament as a way of “paying it forward” for school Principal Damon Hargraves.
He recalls being introduced to chess during his own elementary school years. During the recently ended school year, the game became popular with his students as a way for him to connect with them. Before he knew it, the game unexpectedly flourished throughout the school.
So Peterson put a tournament together to end the school year.
More than 50 students participated, and librarian Megan Naukt facilitated and live streamed the event so parents could watch. Sixteen classroom champions advanced to the finals. Aida Jackson was crowned the 2023 Peterson Chess Champion.
During the year, as the game increased in popularity, Hargraves said he would see students playing chess in the hallways, lunchroom, library and even outside during recess.
Eventually, students requested the formation of a chess club.
The school provided items such as chess clocks, boards and even chess books appropriate for elementary students. Now, every local elementary school has access to tournament-quality chess sets.
Hargraves said his hope is that other schools will enjoy playing chess so that someday there can be a districtwide elementary chess tournament.
Hargraves said the game enables students to “win and lose graciously” and use different parts of their brains. The game also provides the opportunity to unite people through a lifelong journey of education.
Kodiak High School and Kodiak Middle School both have the Chess Bears chess club. It is coached by Daria Safronova and teacher volunteers.
