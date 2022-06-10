The annual Adjust Your Altitude Hiking Challenge will start on June 15.
Participants have until Sept. 5 to reach the summits of seven mountains, or complete the six hikes in the Foothills Division. If they do that, they can enter a raffle for several prizes, including over $1,000 in cash.
The mountains that people must hike to the top of are Heitman, Kashevaroff, Pyramid, Barometer, Sheraton, Monashka and North Sister, the Discover Kodiak website states.
The trails in the Foothills Division are Termination Point, Old Woman Mountain, Lake Gertrude, Spruce Cape, Heitman Lake and Boy Scout Beach, according to Discover Kodiak. Participants are instructed to take pictures in various locations along the hike to prove that they completed it, according to the challenge guidelines.
“The hiking in Kodiak is amazing, so it’s really been great to see people get out,” Discover Kodiak Executive Director Aimee Williams said.
Every year the hikes change up a bit, but this year there are more dramatic changes, according to Williams. This year there are also opportunities for people to earn more than one entry in the raffle, she said.
The people who are hiking the seven summits can earn five additional entries by finishing all seven summits in seven days, 10 entries by finishing all seven within 24 hours, and an extra entry if they climb to a summit twice using different trails, which can be done on five of the mountains, the website states.
Finally, people who complete either the Original Division or the Foothills Division can earn an extra entry by going to Pasagshak and hiking Marin Ridge, according to the website.
The challenge was created four years ago by Discover Kodiak with the purpose of getting people outside and enjoying nature, Williams said. The Foothills Division was created after that to make it a more inclusive challenge, she said.
However, last year far more people completed the Foothills Division than the Original Division, which is why there have been so many added incentives to go for the higher peaks, Williams said.
Another part of the competition guideline is to encourage people to leave a “negative” trace, she said. This means that, in addition to picking up all the trash and other items people take when they go out to hike, they pick up other man made things left there by other people, she said.
Last year, 1,725 people in Kodiak participated in the challenge, the vast majority of whom were from Kodiak, according to Jessi Marlow, who works in membership services for Discover Kodiak.
“We built it for locals,” Williams said. “I have that mindset that if you build an idea for locals, tourists will come. So we want to do something that’s fun for the community and then tourists will do it, too.”
People can register at the Discover Kodiak office, 100 East Marine Way.
This challenge is co-sponsored by 23 organizations, including Island Trails Network and the Alaska Marine Highway System’s Kodiak Terminal, according to the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.