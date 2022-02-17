Frontier Baptist Church is lending a hand to families in need of clean diapers, baby wipes and pull-ups.
Diaper Distribution Day was created to give direct assistance to people in need, according to Heather Routh, the church member who is organizing it. The giveaway diaper day is Feb. 25.
“We are always looking for ways to connect with the community and reach out to them with the love of Jesus,” Routh said. “I like to do that in very practical ways.”
This isn’t the first diaper distribution service on the island. In the past the Kodiak Area Native Association and the Kodiak Crisis Pregnancy Center have provided similar services.
Routh was involved with the Crisis Pregnancy Center when it was active. The idea to restart a diaper distribution program came to Routh after she saw someone make a post on Facebook inquiring about the service.
It’s not clear how great the need is for free diapers on Kodiak, Routh said. If there is enough of a need Frontier Baptist Church will continue to collect donations of diapers, baby wipes and pull-ups on the third Friday of every month and distribute the donated items for free every fourth Friday, Routh said.
Nationwide, many people struggle to afford diapers. In March 2021, the National Diaper Bank reported that one in three families in the country struggled to provide clean diapers for children and that low-income families had the highest need for diapers because they could not afford them. Since that report came out, the price of diapers has increased.
Kimberly-Clark, the manufacturer of children and adult hygiene brands including Huggies, Pull-Ups, GoodNites and DryNites, raised the price of its North American products in 2021 by “mid-to-high” single digits, according to a statement given by the company in spring 2021. The action was in response to inflation, according to the release.
For many people, managing expenses that come with raising a kid may seem unmanageable, Routh said. One of the reasons that Routh started volunteering at the Crisis Pregancy Center was to mitigate their fears and to dissuade people from terminating their pregnancies, she said.
“To be truly pro life means to be [involved in] the care of life outside the womb as well,” Routh said.
It’s not just biological parents who are impacted by the cost of raising kids. There are also many people who did not expect to be caring for young children to a significant extent — foster parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and so on — and the expenses of childcare are especially hard for them, Routh said.
Frontier Baptist Church will be collecting donations from 4-7 p.m. Friday in the basement of the parsonage, which is on the church’s property. The church will be accepting donated diapers, baby wipes and pull-ups. It does not have the means to process cash donations at this time.
The items will be distributed in the same location from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 25. Items will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
