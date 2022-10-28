U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola and Gov. Mike Dunleavy are both requesting that the federal government declare the closing of the Bristol Bay red king crab the Bering Sea snow crab fisheries as disasters.
Peltola is requesting that $250 million in fisheries disaster funding be approved by Congress before it adjourns ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
Dunleavy’s letter, sent to Gina Raimondo, secretary, U.S. Department of Commerce, states that two seasons of crab season closures is likely to create a loss of more than $287.7 million for vessel owners, and that losses for crab-dependent harvesters, processors, communities and supporting businesses are likely to “far exceed” that number.
“We are working swiftly to ensure the secretary of commerce considers our request,” Dunleavy said, in a statement.
“Thousands of boat owners, crew members, seafood processor workers, wholesalers, retailers and service industry workers are and will be affected by this biologically and environmentally necessary — but economically devastating — shutdown of their livelihood,” wrote Peltola, in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro.
She went on to say that a “robust emergency appropriation” would help boat owners, crew members, processors and others make debt payments and survive long enough to return to work when crab stocks recover.
This is the first time that the Bering Sea snow crab harvest has been closed, and the second consecutive season that the fall red king crab harvest has been shut down.
“The decision to close snow and red king crab fishing this year was difficult understanding the impact the closure would have on fishermen and communities,” said Doug Vincent-Lang, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Fish & Game. “However, given the lack of meaningful recruitment, my decision was to err on the side of conservation and sustainability. We must now focus on providing disaster relief to fishermen and communities and on developing rebuilding plans for these stocks that involve the fishing industry.”
