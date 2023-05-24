Token

The piece of wood shown here, measuring 10 inches by 4 inches and approximately a ¼-inch thick, is the official KDM Crab Fest Token. During the festival it will be worth $1,000.

Come rain or shine, you’re less than 24 hours away from the start of the 65th annual Kodiak Crab Festival, and with it the second-annual Kodiak Daily Mirror Crab Fest Token Search.

Despite at times the torrential rain this week, the only person with the key to the clues and knowledge of the token’s whereabouts has hidden it in anticipation of Thursday’s start date. As shown in the accompanying photo, the token is a 10-inch by 4-inch piece of light wood that is approximately a ¼-inch thick.

