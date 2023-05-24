Come rain or shine, you’re less than 24 hours away from the start of the 65th annual Kodiak Crab Festival, and with it the second-annual Kodiak Daily Mirror Crab Fest Token Search.
Despite at times the torrential rain this week, the only person with the key to the clues and knowledge of the token’s whereabouts has hidden it in anticipation of Thursday’s start date. As shown in the accompanying photo, the token is a 10-inch by 4-inch piece of light wood that is approximately a ¼-inch thick.
The token is hidden on public land anywhere on Kodiak Island. There is no need to dig or take anything apart to find it. Please tread lightly.
Last year, the token was hidden underneath the eaves of an equipment and supply shed building on Coon Field near Mill Bay Road when it was discovered by Kodiak resident Tommie Heenan on Day 2 of the search.
“This year, I’m hoping the token search doesn’t end quite that quickly,” said KDM Publisher Kevin Bumgarner. “I was told that last year’s clues were too easy. So I’ve made some changes. Be ready for a more challenging game.”
This free event is something that anyone can take part in. You don’t even have to register.
Most importantly, the thrill of competing against or teeming with family members, friends, co-workers and neighbors.
And if that’s not enough to entice you, there’s always the thousand-dollar prize.
“I wanted to give the community something that would add to the fun of Crab Fest,” Bumgarner said. “I hope everyone who chooses to participate has a great time.”
Here’s more information about how the game will be played.
You’ll be looking for the token shown in the photo with this story, and it is clearly identified as the official KDM Crab Fest Token. Reminder: It will be located in a location that does not require digging or destruction of property to find it.
You also won’t have to wander aimlessly in your search for the winning token because we’re going to be giving you daily clues.
Starting Thursday, KDM will include a Token Search clue for you and your fellow scavengers to use to get closer to the location where the winning token may be found.
If the token isn’t found and claimed on Day 1 of the Festival, KDM will place a new clue in our Friday issue that will help you get even closer to the location of the token.
If the official winning token is not found and claimed on Friday, KDM will reveal a new clue on Saturday. It will be available at the Chamber of Commerce booth on the grounds of the festival and in the window of the KDM building, 1419 Selig St.
On Sunday, another new clue will be available at the Chamber of Commerce booth at the Crab Festival and on the door of the KDM building if the token hasn’t yet been found and redeemed.
Another clue, assuming the token hasn’t yet been discovered by this time, will be revealed at those places on Monday.
The final clue — if necessary — will be in next Tuesday’s issue of the Kodiak Daily Mirror. If the token is not discovered by 5 p.m. Tuesday, the token will be picked up by contest officials and stored for next year’s festival.
To receive the thousand-dollar prize for finding the token, the winner must turn in the official token either at the Chamber of Commerce booth at Crab Fest or the Kodiak Daily Mirror office during regular business hours no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The KDM Crab Fest Token Search is open to all ages, and you do not have to make a purchase to win. For those of you who do not subscribe, we will have free copies of the Thursday, Friday and Tuesday issues of the Kodiak Daily Mirror available for you to search for clues at our office during regular business hours. Free copies will not be allowed to be taken from the office.
Employees, family members and significant others of the Kodiak Daily Mirror and Kodiak Chamber of Commerce are not eligible to participate in the KDM Crab Fest Token Search.
By redeeming the official KDM Crab Fest Token to receive the $1,000 cash prize, the winner agrees to have his or her name, image and likeness used by the Kodiak Daily Mirror and/or Kodiak Chamber of Commerce for news and promotional purposes.
Have fun. Stay safe. And good luck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.