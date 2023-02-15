Chris Wooley

The Alutiiq Museum used Valentine’s Day to highlight the importance of its volunteers, and it chose Chris Wooley as volunteer of the year.

Wooley was chosen for his work researching two Alutiiq teenagers, Anastasia Ashouwak and Pariscovia Achacee Friendoff, who died while attending school in Pennsylvania in the early 1900s, according to a statement from the Alutiiq Museum.

