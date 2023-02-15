The Alutiiq Museum used Valentine’s Day to highlight the importance of its volunteers, and it chose Chris Wooley as volunteer of the year.
Wooley was chosen for his work researching two Alutiiq teenagers, Anastasia Ashouwak and Pariscovia Achacee Friendoff, who died while attending school in Pennsylvania in the early 1900s, according to a statement from the Alutiiq Museum.
“In the early 2000s I had the privilege of working with the late Gordon Pullar and Margaret Roberts doing research and conducting Tribal retreats on Woody Island, which instilled in me a love for the families who can trace their roots to that special place,” Wooley said in the same statement. “Pariscovia was connected to Woody Island and when the Alutiiq Museum called, I was glad to help.”
The Alutiiq Museum formed the Carlisle School Repatriation Working Group to repatriate the remains of Ashouwak and Friendoff and return them to Kodiak. Wooley assisted in identifying the girl’s closest living relatives. Anastasia’s family was identified, and her remains were returned last July, according to previous KDM reporting. Pariscovia’s family has been harder to find, according to the statement, but her remains will now be returning.
“Pariscovia died of TB in 1906 after spending four years essentially indentured to Pennsylvania families through the ‘outing’ program of the Carlisle Indian Industrial School,” Wooley said. “All of us who have worked to discover and tell her story will be thankful when she returns home.”
Both girls were sent to the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, which was in Carlisle, Pa. It was the first boarding school for Indigenous children, and was created to assimilate the children into white culture, according to previous KDM reporting. The school operated for almost 40 years, and 186 children died and were buried there.
Eleven Alutiiq children were taken from Kodiak, including Ashowak and Pariscovia, who were taken from the Woody Island orphanage. The two girls were the only ones to die while in attendance, according to previous reporting, both from tuberculosis.
Wooley is a retired anthropologist and was the former owner of Chumis Cultural Resource Services, according to the Alutiiq Museum statement. Wooley has conducted cultural and historical studies of Alaska for more than 40 years. His research of Alutiiq history on Woody Island has helped preserve its certification as a Native Village.
“We are fortunate to have many friends who contribute their time and talents to our work,” the Alutiiq Museum wrote in its statement.
