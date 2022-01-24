There were 628 known, active COVID cases on the island as of Friday, the Emergency Operations Center announced.
This is a 10% increase from the number of known, active cases reported on Wednesday, but 25% decrease from the number of cases reported a week prior, on Jan. 14. Two people were hospitalized with COVID or COVID-related symptoms as of Friday.
Between Jan. 14 and Jan. 21, four people were hospitalized for reasons associated with COVID, based on numbers reported from the EOC. One person was hospitalized between Wednesday and Friday, according to operations center.
From Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, 254 cases of COVID were diagnosed. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,230 known cases of COVID-19 on the island. Over 30% of the island’s residents have been diagnosed with COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.
Since the start of the pandemic, 110 have been hospitalized and nine people have died due to reasons associated with the COVID as of Friday, according to the Emergency Operations Center.
The Biden Administration is distributing free at-home COVID tests to households that order them through www.COVIDtest.gov. Each household is entitled to four tests.
The administration will also be giving out 400 million free N95 masks through pharmacies and health care centers. The N95 mask filters at least 95% of air particles. N95 and KN95 masks are the most protective masks, according to the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
