Even though Pride Month is in June, Kodiak Pride is starting the festivities early. They will be hosting a rock painting event on Saturday, May 21, in preparation for its Rainbow Run, according to Monica Claridge, who helped form the Kodiak Pride organization shortly after she moved here four years ago.
It is traditional for communities across the country to hold “Pride Parades” once a year, but Kodiak Pride wants to take things further by having a series of events meant to educate people about the LGBTQ community, or the Lesbian Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer — a term used to encompass other gender and sexual identities — community throughout the month of June, Claridge said.
“If it’s just a one-time thing, it doesn’t promote visibility like we want,” Claridge said. “We want multiple opportunities to see that there is community support and to see, especially for youth, and the community as a whole there are events that are all inclusive for everyone in our community.”
The events in June include a health panel at Kodiak College, a cycling class, a trivia night at the Kodiak Island Brewing Co. and the Rainbow Run on June 25, according to Clardige.
The painted rocks will be hidden along the path of the Rainbow Run, where people can run or walk a five-kilometer or one-mile path, according to Claridge. People who pick up these rocks can receive prizes that were donated to Kodiak Pride from local businesses and individuals, she said. These prizes consist of food, free veterinarian exams and items from gift shops, she said. Anyone who is interested in donating a prize and drop it off at the Brewery or the Million Recipes food truck, according to Claridge.
Before the month begins, Kodiak Pride will also have a float in the Crab Festival Parade, according to Anthony Ponte, who is in charge of the construction of the float.
Last year, the Kodaik Pride float was a celebration of the Stonewall Riots in 1969, where people in the Stonewall gay bar in New York City rioted against police who were raiding the bar. Pride Parades commemorate that riot. This year, in honor of the logo “Let’s Get Kraken,” Kodiak Pride’s float will be a crab coming out of its shell, according to Ponte.
Kodiak Pride has started constructing its Crab Fest float earlier in May. Members post about construction time periods in advance on the organization’s Facebook page, “Kodiak Pride.” The float is being constructed with donations materials and money, according to Ponte.
The LGBTQ community in Kodiak is small, but growing, said Ponte, who has lived in Kodiak since he was 6. It does not have a permanent space, nor regular education programs, but it is working up to that point, he said. However, the members of Kodiak Pride are incredibly supportive and have helped him during many trying times in his life, he said.
“Across the board, there are not a lot of resources and education for us as [LGBTQ] individuals in the world,” Ponte said. “It’s very much a heteronormative norm, but now that we are recognizing that things are changing and everyone deserves rights.”
Kodiak Pride is working toward running monthly events in the future, Claridge said.
Kodiak Pride’s rock painting event will take place in Nemetz Gazebo 12-2 p.m. Kodiak Pride will provide rocks and paint.
