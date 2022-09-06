The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is interviewing four finalists for the borough manager position in a marathon open session that started at 8:30 a.m. today. The four candidates will each be interviewed online via Zoom sessions.
The assembly is seeking its third borough manager in the last two years, following the firing of manager Roxanne Murphy in June. Here are profiles of each of the four finalists:
Ann Capela has broad experience managing municipal affairs. She was city manager of Bethel from 2014 to 2016, where she conducted labor negotiations and developed funding to rehab the city’s water and sewer system. She also has served in multiple municipal roles in Michigan, Colorado, California and Wisconsin.
She has a BA in Political Science from the University of Windsor in Windsor, Ontario, and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, specializing in personnel management and public budgeting.
“Knowledge of intergovernmental relations between the local government and state and federal governments is an essential key to bring financial resources to the Island and its residents. Providing new and maintaining existing public infrastructure is one of my key strengths as a public manager,” she wrote.
Elke Doom was Valdez city manager from 2017 to 2019, where she helped oversee construction of the city’s new boat harbor. She has also worked as city manager in Elkpoint, Michigan, and Princeton, West Virginia.
She earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan, and a public management certification from Saginaw State University in Saginaw, Michigan.
Doom wrote: “I work closely with partners on the local, county and state level to achieve maximum results with business growth and expansion, retention and redevelopment. I have extensive experience and expertise in budgeting and finance, intergovernmental and community relations, downtown redevelopment, capital improvement projects and affordable housing.”
Jessica Johnson is the current executive officer of the USCG’s Base Kodiak. Prior to that posting, she served as Base Kodiak’s director of facilities, facilities support program director and public works director.
She also served as construction manager and facilities planner for the Coast Guard in Oakland,
California. Johnson attended the Coast Guard Academy and earned a Master’s Degree in Civil
Engineering at the University of Texas and a Master’s in Engineering Management at Duke University.
“During my eight years serving at Base Kodiak and promoting to a senior executive, I have had the opportunity to run all facets of a Coast Guard municipality including budget development and administration, construction, engineering, public works (including water and wastewater treatment), environmental compliance, human resources, labor relations, customer service, real property, contract administration and housing administration,” Johnson wrote.
Samuel Sulkosky is the current manager of the Kittanning Borough outside Pittsburgh,
Penn. He has held various municipal and Pennsylvania state administration positions, including
auditing and legislative representative.
Sulkosky earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and completed the Public Manager Program at Millersville University.
“My entire career has been dependent on my ability to set goals, plan for the future, conduct a
thorough and complete analysis of a situation within a short period of time, continuously monitor
results of decisions and implement changes when needed. I am equally comfortable working with groups of people and individually with minimal supervision. I am highly self-motivated in either environment, and I have the ability to build coalitions within and across governments,” Sulkosky wrote.
Today’s interviews are scheduled to run through 2:30 p.m. An executive session follows the interviews to discuss the candidates and hiring process.
